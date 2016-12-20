Guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella will perform a concert at Unity Of Sedona on Friday December 23 at 7pm.

This will be a concert of all his spirited original music from CD’s “Unity, Ritual, Heavenly Guitar, Electric Fingerstyle”

His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, celtic and rock and roll.

He also plays a one-of-a-kind 10-string guitar that he designed and was built by his father. On this unique instrument, Anthony displays his abilities in fingering bass lines and chords with his left hand while simultaneously playing melodies on the fret board with his right.

In 1997 he recorded his debut solo CD titled“Electric Fingerstyle Guitar”. In 2001 he recorded “BRIO” with platinum selling recording artist Chris Spheeris and was an awarded “best acoustic instrumental album of 2001” by NAV.

In 2002 he recorded his second solo CD titled “Unity” where each song is diverse in genre to showcase all the styles Anthony is capable of playing.

In 2006, he collaborated with Grammy nominated artist William Eaton, together they composed and recorded a CD for the Electric Harp Guitar Group.

In 2009 Anthony recorded 12 new solo guitar compositions rich in spirit and appropriately entitled “Heavenly Guitar”. His latest recording is a fusion of Spanish guitar and Exotic music titled RITUAL.

Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age five. He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age 13.

Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training.

His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others.

In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts.

Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world-renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan.

Anthony Mazzella is a professional recording artist, concert guitarist and producer.

BILLBOARD Magazine describes him as “the new generation of guitar hero” and GUITAR ONE magazine voted him “one of the top ten guitarists in the country” Anthony released 6 CD’s and currently performs regularly statewide in Arizona.

Anthony began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City.

He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including:The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc.

Anthony then landed a headlining spot at the BLUE NOTE NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges and universities all over the United States.

He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk.

Anthony also performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, The Mirage, Montage, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

Unity Of Sedona is located at 65 Deer Trail Drive in West Sedona.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Unity office or at the door the day of the event Friday December 23 at 7 p.m.

For more information on Unity of Sedona 928-282-7181 and info on Anthony @ anthonymazzella.com.