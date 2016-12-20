Commentary: Business as usual, as Camp Verde schools prepare for winter break

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1,627 as compared 1,593 one year ago.



Current enrollment vs. same time last year: Elementary 695 vs.721: Middle School 382 vs. 343; Camp Verde High School 479 vs. 436: Accommodations School 32 vs. 25: South Verde High School 39 vs. 68.

Adopt-a-Family program comes to CVUSD

Last summer, Highland Church located in Scottsdale donated over 100 backpacks and school supplies for our elementary school.

Well they once again served our kids and families in our community by donating 50 packages for families in the Adopt a Family program here in Camp Verde. On Dec. 16, numerous packages were on our middle school gym floor ready for selected families in our community.

Our district was a part of this by working with the church in Scottsdale and bringing these gifts to the Adopt a Family program.

NAH partnership

We are talking with Northern Arizona Healthcare investigating their placement of an Athletic Trainer in our District.

The discussions now look to increase the amount of time the trainer would be on our campus, allowing us to utilize a near full-time certified trainer.

In the classroom

-Mr. Andrews said for his unit on finding Surface Area & Volume of 3D objects, he passed around various Pyramids and Prisms. This led to the inevitable building of towers!

-Our TOPS club in action reading to the elementary students during their lunch period…

-Our Science team’s second attempt at ant hill recovery…

-TOPS club had a great time with about 65 ranchers watching a movie at Rainbow Acres. They served popcorn and candy, had about 25 TOPS members show up.

Math is fun!

Algebras is much more fun with technology when we graph exponentials in Mr. Schafer’s room….

We are in the process of purchasing yet another mobile Chromebook touch screen lab cart. Between the calculators, carts already purchased, flat screen TVs, and wiring we will be well over $50,000 spent on technology for CVHS students this school year.

Capturing Kids’ Hearts

Capturing Kids’ Hearts is alive and well at the Middle School! Lynn Bray, our trainer for the Middle School staff was on campus Tuesday, and was impressed by what she saw.

Mr. Tankesley’s Teen Leadership kids were responsible for December’s decorations in the marquee at the front of the school.

Also in the classroom

In 7th grade Science, they began their week by synthesizing identifying characteristics of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock structures. To complete the rock cycle, students will finish a 3D model of such structures and prepare for their mid-term assessment at the end of the week.

Congratulations to 5th Grade Spelling Bee Winners

Congratulation to the winner of the 5th grade spelling bee, Matthew Piper! Second place was taken by Lexis Griffin. Both students will move on to the next round in the county spelling bee to be held in Prescott!

Elks Hoop Shoot

On Nov. 19, the Elks Lodge held their annual Hoop Shoot Competition at Clarkdale-Jerome school.

Our winners are: Lilian Begay, Danny Castro, and Cipriano Cota who all took first place in their age bracket, while Jayden Hines took second for his age bracket. They won trophies and a pizza party from the Elks lodge that sponsored the event. Well done, everyone!

Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences

Spring parent-teacher conferences have been set for the week of January 30-February 3rd. Each conference takes approximately 20 minutes per student, which adds up to approximately eight hours of conference time for the classroom teacher.

In order to accomplish this, teachers tend to spread conferences over a week’s time, usually staying into the evening a couple of nights in a week. Friday will be used to wrap up conferences with parents who are able to attend during the day.

Fire Prevention Show

The Verde Valley fire fighters put on another great fire prevention education show for our elementary students this week.



This show was set at the North Pole and included characters like Hector the Smoke Detector.



Students learned about testing smoke detectors once a month and changing batteries once a year.



Kindergarten Christmas Concert

Our fantastic kindergarten students graced the stage last Thursday evening so they could perform in our annual Christmas concert.



Dressed as gingerbread men, angels, elves, and reindeer, our students sang a variety of seasonal songs including Have a Holly Jolly Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Jingle Bell Rock, the Dradle Song, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and many others.



The concert included dancing and a special performance by each kindergarten class, including a stroll through the audience playing paper guitars by Mrs. Crownoble’s class.





Special Education

To date, 222 IEP meetings have been held at the schools.



As of Dec. 16, 228 special education students are enrolled in our schools.



Gifted

Mrs. Meyer has been busy all week individually testing 1st through 5th graders who have been referred to the gifted program. The testing will be completed by next week with teachers and parents notified of their students’ eligibility for the program.

Preschool

This week the preschool classes got into the holiday spirit with an Ugly Sweater Contest – but everyone was a winner as far as we could see! They had fun decorating cookies while developing fine motor skills.

Elementary Self-Contained Class

Mrs. Justus’ class had an exciting visit from TOP high school students. The high school students engaged in fun and motivational activities with the students. Cookies were decorated, snowflakes were made and all enjoyed a fun game of Christmas BINGO. All the students loved this special time together!









Child Find

The next date for Preschool Child Find screenings for preschool aged children (ages 3-5 but not eligible for Kindergarten) will take place Friday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. Child Find screenings are held in the preschool classroom at the Elementary School.



To schedule an appointment for a preschool aged child to be screened, please call Mrs. Jackson at 928-203-2682. The remaining dates for preschool Child Find screenings are: March 3, April 21 and June 16.



Early Childhood Parent Resource

First Things First is a State initiative to help families and schools get children ready for school. The Birth to Five Helpline is FREE to anyone with questions about children ages five and under. Staffed by Southwest Human Development, their expert child development specialists are there to help. Call 1-877-705-KIDS (5437).