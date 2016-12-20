Jill Buckley denied modified release conditions

CAMP VERDE – Jill Sarah Buckley appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court Monday for a probation violation management conference and a second case management conference.

Defense attorney Sebrina Shaw told Judge Bluff that she was just handed secondary disclosure that morning, and asked for a case management hearing. Shaw also said that she received 14 letters that testify to Buckley’s good character.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Nov. 28, the court received and considered a motion to modify release conditions, granting her to have contact with her minor children.

Dec. 2, Yavapai County attorney Sheila Polk alleged that the defendant committed the offenses while on probation for a previous dangerous drug case.

Judge Bluff said he will not modify Buckley’s release conditions. Her bond is still set for $25,000.

Buckley, 29, of Camp Verde, is charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution in the first degree, false reporting to a law enforcement agency, and tampering with physical evidence.

Buckley and Levi Jones, 27, of Phoenix, were arrested for their involvement in an Oct. 10 Circle K shooting that took the life of a Camp Verde man. Jones is charged with first-degree murder, and is not allowed to have contact with Buckley.

CORRECTION

In a Dec. 14 Story, “Levi Jones’ defense counsel still waits for video disclosure,” Jill Buckley’s case status was reported in error. Buckley has been in custody since her October arrest.