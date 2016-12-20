New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center. Woodrow weighed 8-pounds, 8.9 ounces and was 19,.5 inches tall. He is the son of Eric Banuelos and McKenzie Mulcaire of Cottonwood, and the nesw grandson of Ernie and bebe Benuelos of Tucson, Ronald and Debbie Morones of Cottonwood,and oe and Rachel Mulcaire of Cottonwood. He was also welcomed to the family by proud big sister Kennedy Jo Banuelos, aunts, uncles, grandparents, great grandparents, cousins, and family friends.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.