What's Happening: Dec. 21, 2016

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park series announced

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year eight concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

June 3rd 7-9 pm Sentimental Journey - Sponsored by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club

June 17th 7-9 pm Cadillac Angels

July 1st 7-9 pm Cheap Sunglasses Band

July 15th 7-9 pm Romen Buffalo & The Loyal Order

July 29th 7-9 pm Missouri Opry Country Legends

August 12th 7-9 pm Come Back Buddy

August 26th 7-9 pm Shri Blues Band

September 9th 7-9 pm Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation/Library page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.

For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Site review for Yavapai College Nursing Program

Yavapai College Nursing Program wishes to announce that it will host a site review for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree in Nursing by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

You are invited to meet the Site Visit Team and share your comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 2 p.m., at the Yavapai College- Prescott Campus, Rock House.

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850

Atlanta, GA 30326

Or email: mstoll@acenursing.org

All written comments should be received by the ACEN no later than January 31, 2017

Local author to read to children at library

Join local author Betty Skousen as she reads her Christmas-themed book Twinkle, the Bright-Eyed Puppy during pre-school storytime at the Cottonwood Public Library. Parents and kids ages up to 5 years old are welcome to hear the story, followed by a Christmas craft with refreshments. Skousen will be reading her book at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 22nd in the Youth Services program room. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Learn about Hanukkah at Cottonwood Village

Learn about Hanukkah! Whether you are Jewish or not, please come learn about the Miracle of Hanukkah and enjoy some authentic homemade Latkes!

Thursday, December 29th at 10 am in the Activity Room @ Cottonwood Village Senior Community. 201 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ

Sponsored by: Hospice of the Pines, Nurses Network and Cottonwood Village. RSVP’s are appreciated. Please call: 928-899-9498 or email: jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com

Verde Valley National Monuments to be closed Christmas day

Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot National Monuments will be closed on December 25th, 2016. The sites will reopen the following day. Regular operational hours are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at all three locations.

The National Park Service celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2016. Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 413 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale, AZ 86324. Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335.

For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS and @MontezumaNPS.

Winter maintenance of Montezuma Well irrigation scheduled

Maintenance workers at Montezuma Well will be diverting the water to the ditch at the outlet area for the month of December through mid-January, and access will be limited. Visitors will still be able to go down the steps and across the footbridge, but will be stopped by barricades just beyond the foot bridge. Workers will be conducting work where the large sycamore crosses the ditch.

Work will occur sporadically Monday - Friday 8 AM to 2:30 PM, but not on weekends. The water will remain diverted for the entire month since keeping the site dry is critical to completion of the work. The public may inquire about this routine maintenance project by contacting our headquarters office at 928-567-5276.

The National Park Service celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2016. Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 413 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/moca. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MontezumaNPS.

Book reading and signing at Camp Verde Library

Friday, December 23, 2 p.m.,, local author, Randy Landers, will read from his poetry book, The Arizona Son in the upstairs Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library.

The Arizona Son is a book of poems that represents the poet’s inward reflections while observing the outside world of experience, influenced by Arizona. The title is a metaphor with several layers of meaning to intrigue the thoughtful reader. Meet in the 2nd floor Fireside Room at the Library to hear the details.

Randy Landers was born in Phoenix AZ, the youngest of three boys, and grew up in Springerville AZ. He has a BA in English and an MA in English (Literature) from Abilene Christian University and has been an English Professor for eleven years.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this program, call Randy Landers at (928) 640-2817 or contact the Library at 928-554-8380.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Happy Days Band

The annual Sedona Elks Lodge #2291 New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance will be Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight.

The Sedona Elks Lodge is located at 110 Airport Road in Sedona (928-282-7571). Proceeds from the event help support Sedona Elks Lodge #2291.

The evening’s music will be provided by Happy Days, a popular band performing pop songs and country hits popular in the 1950s and ‘60s. Band members include Rich Van Tillborg, Linda Van Tillborg on guitar, Charleah Allen on lead vocals, Jim Hannah on piano, Steve Mercer on drums and Rod Rodriguez on saxophone.

The evening will feature cocktails and hor d’orves, buffet style dinner, raffles, music, dancing, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. $30 per person; tickets must be purchased in advance.

For reservations and ticket sales, contact Kim, secretary at the Elks Lodge at 928-282-7571, or Ray Stueve at 928-821-3300.

AARP looking for volunteers

The local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Sites are in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and Flagstaff. The local AARP will provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low-income families.

Experience is not required, as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators and receptionists. A “wonderful way to give back to the community,” says AARP local Coordinator Bruce George.

For more information, call Pat or Bruce at 928-567-9251.

CAT/LYNX service for Christmas and New Year’s holidays

CAT is pleased to announce that it will be operating regular service on Monday, 26 and Monday, January 2. Neither CAT nor LYNX will be in service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. This will give our drivers time to be home with their families for the holidays. LYNX will be running a SATURDAY schedule for both Mondays.







Any ADA riders that want a ride on Monday, December 26, are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5pm on Friday, December 23. For ADA rides on Monday, January 2, please call no later than 5pm on Friday, December 30. The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8:00 am on Tuesday, December 27 and Tuesday January 3. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

CAT provides four fixed routes and ADA Paratransit serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages and Verde Lynx provides commuter service between Cottonwood and Sedona.

Free Community Dinner on St. Thomas Day

The community is invited to join St. Thomas Episcopal Church for a Free Community Dinner on St. Thomas Day, December 21, 2016 at 5:30 PM.

As we approach the 100th Anniversary of St. Thomas Episcopal Church building in Clarkdale, we offer a free dinner to the community. We will begin serving dinner at 5:30 PM and serve as long as there are customers or until the food is gone. Please join us in celebration of St. Thomas and our church. Dinner will be prepared at the church with our Priest Julie Williams cooking the spaghetti noodles.



A free will offering basket will be available to help defray costs, however no payment is required. We will serve spaghetti, salad, bread and beverages.

Our church is located at 889 First South Street in Clarkdale. We are right in front of the Post Office. For more information, please call the church at 634-8593.

Alpha Course at Immaculate Conception Church

Are you searching for meaning in life? You are cordially invited to join us as we explore life and faith. Over 69 million persons worldwide have experienced Alpha. There’s something in Alpha for everyone: The faithful, the questioning, those on the fringe of faith and even the person who is outside the faith but wants to learn more.



The Alpha course is interdenominational, relaxed, friendly, & fun. Sharing a meal at the beginning of each session provides an opportunity to get to know each other. Then we watch a DVD presentation on topics such as “Is there more to life than this?” or “Who is Jesus.”



After each talk we divide into small groups for discussion. The philosophy of Alpha is listen, learn, discuss, discover. And ask anything. No question is too simple or too hostile. It is a respectful environment where your questions are valued and your opinions respected.



The course consists of 10 weekly sessions in the parish hall. There is no charge for the Alpha course and babysitting is provided free on-site.



The first 2017 Alpha course will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located on SR89A and Bill Gray Rd. beginning Tuesday, January 10th at 6:00PM with a free catered dinner and the Introductory Session. For information and registration contact John at 254-8137, the parish office at 634-2933 or email Carol at caroldej@gmail.com

Child Find program offered by Camp Verde schools

The Camp Verde Unified School District participates in a “Child Find” process to identify parentally placed children with disabilities attending private and home schools who may be eligible for special education or other related services. You are invited to attend an informational meeting on Friday, December 16, 2016 at 9:00 AM at the CVUSD Student Services office located at 321 Apache Trail. To register for the meeting or for more information contact Kim Peaslee, CVUSD Director of Student Services, at 928-203-2655.

Cornville extends Farmers’ Market schedule

The Cornville Community Association is adopting an extended schedule for their Farmer’s Market. The extended schedule will begin Monday, January 16, 2017. The Market will be held at Windmill Park each Monday from 2 PM until dusk.

12th annual Sedona Marathon Feb. 4

Register for the 12th Annual Sedona Marathon Event taking place on February 4, 2017. Sign-up with your family and friends before December 31, 2016, to save on registration with Early Bird pricing!

The boutique destination race event is expected to host more than 3,000 runners and walkers who will participate in one of these breathtaking panoramic races: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Full Marathon race.

The course will take registrants through the scenic Coconino National Forest District.

Spectators, supporters and participants will be treated to an Expo and Packet Pick-Up at the classic Elk Lodge of Sedona. The Expo will feature vendors that will inspire and entertain both locals and visitors alike. All registrants will also have access to a fully loaded Virtual Goodie bag, a gender specific tech running t-shirt, and all finishers will receive a Finishers Medal.

Sign up before December 31, 2016, to save on registration with Early Bird pricing!

For details and to register, visit SedonaMarathon.com.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces Winter Co-ed Volleyball

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces registration for Winter Co-Ed Volleyball season. The season will start Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street. Games will be played Sunday afternoons through March 29. Registration is $150 per team. Gather your friends, form your team and have some fun. Due to the increased interest in co-ed volleyball, we are also looking for an additional official. If you or someone you know is interested in being a paid volleyball official, please contact us. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks and Recreation (928) 554-0829.

Give more to your Verde Valley charities

Taxpayers can give more to their favorite Arizona tax credit eligible nonprofits. The State of Arizona has increased the Arizona Charitable Tax Credits, allowing taxpayers to keep more of their tax dollars local by donating up to $400 for single person or $800 for couples filing jointly to qualifying nonprofits.

The Verde Valley Tax Credit Coalition is a membership organization that has formed to create awareness and provide a portal for qualifying nonprofits that help low-income families and individuals meet basic needs.

Member nonprofits in our communities include: Angie’s House, Steps to Recovery Homes, Cottonwood House of Ruth, Lions Club Foundation, Old Town Mission, Rainbow Acres, Verde Valley Caregivers, Verde Valley Sanctuary, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, and Verde Valley Senior Center.

Taxpayers can make donations to the above charities by going to: www.vvtaxcredit.org. The state also extended the deadline to make tax credit donations to April 15, 2017. These donations will qualify for your 2016 tax returns. And you don’t need to itemize.

Please visit vvtaxcredit.org and see how you can help local nonprofits impact the lives of Verde Valley families, seniors, and children.

Volunteers sought for Mounted Unit Search and Rescue

The Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s ( YCSRT ) Mounted Unit is looking for experienced equestrians who own a trailer and a well-trained horse.

Applicants will undergo background checks and attend the Basic Search and Rescue Academy.

The Mounted Unit holds monthly meetings and/or trainings which include beginner through advanced GPS use, map reading, first aid, wilderness survival, tracking and many other facets of search and rescue. For more information go online to YCSRT.org or contact Craig Stevens, Mgr. YCSRT Mounted Unit or by emailing craigstevens224@gmail.com

Volunteers needed for Camp Verde Adult Reading Program

The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program is seeking 7 tutors/mentors to assist adults in learning skills needed to obtain their GED or become proficient in English and gain their citizenship. Each tutor is asked to work a few hours a day for one day per week.

Please contact Doug Watson @ CVARP

P.O. Box 733

473 S. Main Street

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

928 567-3187 or dougw@cvarp.org

Online dog licensing program offered by county

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office launched a website last year providing dog owners the ability to obtain licenses, maintain pet records, and even report an animal missing. Take advantage of this convenient program and apply. This service is provided free of charge to any dog owner in Yavapai County. Once you create an account, the following tools are available:

Dog License tools online – you can purchase a 1 to 3 year license. A description of Arizona dog licensing requirements may be viewed on the homepage.

You can renew your license online now for the same period as your rabies vaccination. Pay by the year or up to 3 years of the vaccination period via Pay Pal or a credit card through Pay Pal.

The current Yavapai County tag on your dog is a permanent tag which requires a yearly registration fee being paid (just like your car). Email notification will be sent after the due date.

Receive email notifications on rabies vaccinations and licenses.

You can appoint secondary people for co-guardianship which allows lost and found along with licensing and rabies notification.

County wide Lost and Found web page – with one click of a button, you can label your dog lost and one click of a button to label the dog found. The website can be searched for lost dogs in your area.

To register for your account, simply click on the ‘Create a login’ link in the left hand menu of the home page at http://ycsoaz.sheltertrack.com/ and fill in the requested information.

Non-account holders can access limited portions of the website such as the Lost and Found page and Calendar of Events.

If you have any questions about the website content, please call the YCSO Animal Control Unit, Sgt. Deb Dean at 928-777-7285. For technical issues involving registration and account set-up, contact Ron Castle at 928-777-7403.

For those without computer access, dog licenses may be purchased from Humane Societies, Sheriff’s offices, and low cost spay and neuter clinics and through the mail for new or renewal.

Cancer Survivor Support Group

Cancer Survivor Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Community Room at the Pine Shadows Mobile Park in Cottonwood located at 2050 West State Route 89A at 1:30 pm. This is a support group which is geared to help individuals to provide the opportunity to meet and share information plus provide moral support. We are here to help you connect with others who have faced the same challenges while adding friendship and support.

For more information please call: Julie @ 928-899-9498

Catholic Charities Drop-in Center

The Loft is a day drop-in center that has been serving our homeless neighbors for five years now. The Loft is a part of Catholic Charities Community Services in Cottonwood.

The Loft is open 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It serves as a safe haven where visitors can access the resources they need to regain self-sufficiency. Visitors can shower; do laundry and access mail, phone (including long distance), internet services and cook in our kitchen.

The Loft provides clothing vouchers, water, hygiene kits, as well as information and referrals to local resources and in-house programs.

For more information please contact Priscilla at (928) 634-4254 ext. 54135 or email: pmasciarelli@cc-az.org.