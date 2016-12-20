White’s attorney seeks more time to discuss modified plea

CAMP VERDE – Cory Lynn White, of Cottonwood, appeared in custody Monday before Judge Michael Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a pretrial conference, Donald hearing, and a possible change of plea.

Defense attorney Tony J. Gonzales, who was appointed to White in September, said he would like more time to go over the revised and modified plea agreement.

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Thirty-five-year-old White faces two cases. In the first case, she is charged with dangerous drug possession for sale and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

In the second case, she is charged with credit card theft, two counts of forgery, ID theft, and theft control property.

In June, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was busy trying to identify White, who was a second suspect involved in car burglary cases in June at Mormon Crossing in Cornville.

She was seen in surveillance photos taken June 9 in the Sedona area, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple calls to Silent Witness uncovered her identity, and she was arrested June 29 by Cottonwood police on several drug-narcotics charges.