Woman arrested in Village of Oak Creek on California murder warrant

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – A woman wanted on an arrest warrant for murder in Yreka, California, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 on Highway 179, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Tabitha Teravella, 23, drew the attention of a store manager in the 6500 block of Highway 179, because he believed she and a man were trying to buy drugs and alcohol, D’Evelyn said.

A deputy spotted Terevella nearby after a brief search, and she told the deputy her name was Vanessa Terravella, D’Evelyn said. She was not carrying an ID and said she hadn’t been bothering anyone.

The deputy let her go, but when he ran her name through a crime database, the similarity in names flagged her for a homicide warrant, D’Evelyn said. The physical description was similar, and it mentioned that Terevella had a tattoo on her neck.

Realizing the woman he had spoken with was wearing a bandanna on her neck, the deputy kept his eye on her as she walked away and he called police in Yreka. They told him the tattoo was a “boombox,” and deputies stopped her again and asked her to take off the bandanna. She did, and they could see the tattoo described by Yreka authorities, D’Evelyn said.

She admitted her name was Tabitha Teravella, as named in the warrant, D’Evelyn said.

Teravella was booked into the Camp Verde jail without bond and is awaiting extradition.

She has denied any involvement with the murder.

The man who was with her, apparently a traveling companion, was briefly detained and then released.