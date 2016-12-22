Camp Verde boys basketball loses to Horizon Honors, Tonopah Valley

CAMP VERDE – It was a tough end to last week for Camp Verde’s boys basketball team, as the Cowboys lost 64-32 at Horizon Honors on Thursday before coming up

short Friday at home against Tonopah Valley, 46-35.

But head coach Dan Wall is receiving maximum effort from his squad.

“Against Tonopah, we had a chance all game,” Wall said. “We just struggled at the finish.”

Hitting 10-of-32 shots in the paint, Camp Verde’s inside struggles are a reflection of his young team’s lack of size.

“Of course when you give up 45 points in a varsity game, we should have a chance to win,” Wall said. “It’s frustrating, but we’re trying to keep our kids’ confidence up.”

Ryan Cain led Camp Verde in scoring Friday with nine points, along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Abelardo ‘Abe’ Gonzalez scored seven points Friday, to go along with his eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Aaron Tracy scored six points for Camp Verde, pulled down three rebounds, had one assist and two steals.

Reyes Herrera scored five points, added one rebound and three steals.

Ryan Loza and Drake Smith each scored four points Friday.

Loza also had four rebounds. Smith grabbed three rebounds and dished out one assist.

Horizon Honors ‘very skilled’

Camp Verde was never really in the game Thursday against a “very skilled” Horizon Honors.

“We had a tough time handling the pressure early on against them,” Wall said.

Beginning to see some action for Camp Verde is forward Nicholas Stone.

“He’s a young kid, starting to fit into the rotation more,” Wall said. “He gives us a lot of energy, brings a lot of hustle, especially on the defensive end.”

Seeing minutes both Thursday and Friday, Stone scored two points against Horizon Honors, also had one rebound and one blocked shot. Friday against Tonopah Valley, Stone grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots.

“He’s beginning to figure the game out a little bit,” Wall said.

Ryan Loza was high scorer for Camp Verde on Thursday with 10 points. Loza also had one rebound and one steal for the visiting Cowboys.

Abe Gonzalez scored nine points Thursday, also had four rebounds and four assists for the Cowboys. Drake Smith scored four points Thursday, grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot.

Up next

Dec. 29-30, Camp Verde will host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial tournament. Point guard Chase Decker is still out of the lineup with a knee injury.