Camp Verde girls show humility in 59-9 win

CAMP VERDE – Following Tuesday’s 59-9 shellacking of Mingus Mountain Academy, it’s reasonable to ask, was Camp Verde that good?

Or was the opposition that bad?

Yes.

And yes.

A humble man, Camp Verde girls basketball coach Mark Showers only affirmed the second yes.

Which would only make him half right.

It didn’t matter so much that Tanna Decker was back in action after missing time with a sprained ankle. Ahead 18-3 after one quarter, Showers kept his point guard’s minutes to a minimum as he deftly began working in his reserves, even players who have seen minimal varsity action on the year.

“In a game like that against a team no very polished, you’ve got to be careful with your starters,” Showers said.

At one point in the second half, Camp Verde fielded five freshmen, including starters Decker and Jacy Finley, as well as reserves Anna Peterson, Bennett Holm and Destiny Dowdle.

Showers said his freshmen “aspire to be a good varsity team.”

“It’s good for them to have time together” on the court, Showers said.

Decker, who hadn’t played since Dec. 9 against Anthem Prep, scored two points in her eight minutes on the court. Finley led Camp Verde with 20 points, 18 in the first half. For Finley, getting “hungrier on offense is good for us,” Showers said.

“The most exciting thing for me was when she grabbed a rebound and drove the length of the court to score,” Showers said. “When you score like that, it becomes addictive, and you want to score more.”

Senior forward Kayla chipped in 10 points for Camp Verde, followed by senior sixth man Marisa Presmyk with nine, Holm with eight and four each by Dowdle and Tyra Smith.

Scoreless

Ahead 32-9 at the half, Camp Verde’s defense was even tougher than in the first half, holding the Lady Lions scoreless. Whether starters or reserves, a good or a weaker opponent, Showers said his team played Tuesday with “discipline, focus.”

“Part of a coach’s job is not just to direct them, but to remind them,” Showers said. “You’re a facilitator. You focus on this, you focus on that, you focus on the goal. Hard, aggressive, fundamental defense.”

Led by Decker’s seven steals, Camp Verde picked Mingus Mountain Academy’s pocket 19 times Tuesday, as Dowdle had three steals, and Finley, Hackett, Presmyk and Smith each had two steals.

As important as playing tough defense is playing with character, which Showers said needs to be “modeled – and taught.”

“Working hard, but doing that with humility,” Showers said. “The students on the other team are still students. Treat them with kindness and respect. Just because somebody competes against you doesn’t mean you hate them. You pick them up off the floor when they fall. And after the game, you shake their hands.”

Changing the rules

According to Showers, “a lot of coaches would pad their stats in a game like this.”

But he doesn’t “see that as productive.”

Ahead by 30 points early in the third quarter, Showers implements the first of three rules designed to respect both the other team as well as his team.

First rule, Showers removes the fast break from his offensive game plan.

“If someone gets a steal, you set up the offense,” Showers said.

Second rule, offense must pass at least five times before taking a shot.

When the game is really out of control, he pulls out rule three: pass at least five times, no dribbling.

“I want to see our kids execute with restrictions,” Showers said. “So they can compete.”

If one of his players violates a rule, Showers said “they’re pulled immediately.”

Up next

Now 9-4, Camp Verde hosts the Yvonne Johnson Memorial on Dec. 29-30. Seligman, Many Farms, Shadow Ridge, Horizon Honors, Chino Valley, Parker and Mayer high schools will join Camp Verde in the two-day tournament.

Thursday games begin at 11 a.m., Friday games begin at 9 a.m.