Flash flood advisory issued for Yavapai County

FLAGSTAFF – The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a flood advisory for Yavapai and Coconino Counties until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Around 3 p.m., guage reports indicated high water levels with minor flooding along Oak Creek from Sedona to Cornville, said NWS.

The latest stream gauges indicate 7.2 feet 3,800 cubic-feet-per-second at Sedona and Cornville 7.1 feet 2,500 cubic-feet-per-second.

Stream rises are beginning to slow over the past few hours and stream levels will gradually recede this evening, stated NWS. This includes the following streams and drainages: Oak Creek, Verde River, Dry Creek, Turkey Creek, and Spring Creek.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as farm and country roads.

NWS said not to attempt to travel across flooded roads, and find alternate routes.

Original story from 1:11 p.m. Thursday

FLAGSTAFF – The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a flood advisory for Yavapai County until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, gauge reports indicated a four-foot rise on Oak Creek at the Sedona gauge.

Do not cross the creek at all while the flood advisory is in effect.

Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Sedona, Slide Rock State Park, Cornville, Page Springs, Garland's Oak Creek Lodge, Red Rock State Park and Manzanita Campground.

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as farm and country roads.

Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes.