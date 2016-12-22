I-17 lane reduction near Cordes Junction to last through Saturday for bridge repair

CORDES JUNCTION – Southbound i-17 will be reduced to one lane until Saturday at Orme Road, between SR 169 and Sr69, as crews make critically needed repairs at the bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT normally doesn’t perform work requiring lane restrictions over holiday weekends, but engineers have determined that these repairs - involving concrete on the bridge approach - must be performed immediately, stated a news release.

I-17 is narrowed to one lane between mileposts 270 and 269 approaching Cordes Junction, the release said. Northbound travel isn’t affected.

ADOT said southbound I-17 motorists should plan for delays, proceed through the work zone carefully, and watch for construction personnel and equipment. While the work is scheduled to be completed Saturday, bad weather can delay completion of projects, the release stated.

