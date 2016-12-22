Letter: Election was rigged all right; just look who won

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2016 11:32 a.m.

    • Editor:

    Trump will never be my president. He was right about the election being rigged. The GOP and Trump are fighting any and all investigations against the mounting evidence. I wonder why? Maybe for the same reason he won’t release his tax returns?

    O. Vogel

    Cottonwood

