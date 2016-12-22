Letter: Not ready to hand over federal government to California

Editor:
Ms. Valenzuela, you must have missed the headline stating Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. If you are a U.S. citizen, he is your president, like it or not. When Mr. Trump takes the Oath of Office next month, he will swear to defend the Constitution of the United States.
Your claim that the election was rigged is unfounded. Did the Russians release information hacked from the DNC and Podesta? Yes. Was there any denial of the validity of those e-mails? No. Did those e-mails hurt Clinton’s campaign? Decidedly so. So, shoot the messenger and ignore the message?
So, retire to your ‘safe room’, and in about 46 1/2 months, you can come out and vote again.
As for the ‘popular vote’ shouters, Clinton won California by about 3.5 million votes and Trump won the rest of the country by about 1 million. I for one am not ready to cede our federal government to California.
R.J. Luce
Cottonwood
