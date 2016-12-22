Meals on Wheels delivers to ‘friendly faces’

VERDE VALLEY – Not many people know that the Verde Valley Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers hot meals Monday through Friday to the Camp Verde and Beaver Creek communities.

But close to 70 meals are delivered to the Verde Valley’s east end each weekday, thanks to volunteers who love their community.

“It’s always to give back to the community,” says Ron Posten, who with his wife Marie DeClue delivers hot meals to the Verde View Senior Apartments and to other Camp Verde locations from about 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“They say we’re their guardian angel for the day,” says Posten.

On Dec. 23, Meals on Wheels will deliver hot Christmas dinners across the Verde Valley. Roast beef and gravy, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans and salad. For dessert, English trifle with strawberries.

Though their delivery day is Thursday, Camp Verde’s Z-Team of Dr. Dana Myatt, Mark Ziemann and 94-year-old Floris ‘Flo’ Wishmeyer started delivering hot meals in November, just a few months after they relocated from across the state.

“It’s not just about the food, it’s also about the friendly faces,” Dr. Myatt says. “At first, our people were reserved. Now they want to chat. And that’s a good thing.”

With a limited amount of drivers, routes can be long, and “we can’t chat for more than a minute and still get lunch to everyone while it’s warm,” Dr. Myatt says.

Says Geri Manzella, Meals on Wheels Coordinator for the Verde Valley Senior Center, about 200 meals are delivered each day, thanks to the roughly 50 drivers, mostly volunteers.

Manzella says that about 48 meals are taken each day to Camp Verde, another 21 to Beaver Creek. Of the 200, the majority go to Cottonwood and Clarkdale, at about 120. Cornville sees 16 meals.

“Everybody contributes,” Manzella says. “We do quite a bit of meals.”

Whether it’s a holiday meal or a daily meal, Phil Olson likes “all the meals” that Posten and DeClue bring him at his home at the Verde View Senior Apartments.

Each meal comes with a main entrée, two vegetables, salad, fruit or dessert, bread and milk.

To volunteer, or for more information about the Verde Valley Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, call Elaine Bremner at 928-634-5450. Bremner is the center’s executive director.

