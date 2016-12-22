New Movies, 12-28-16

Fences

Paramount Pictures

Director: Denzel Washington

Writer: August Wilson

Producers: Todd Black, Scott Rudin, et al.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Mykelti Williamson, Theresa Cook, Cecily Lewis, et. al.

An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references.

Live by Night

Warner Bros.

Director: Ben Affleck

Writers: Dennis Lehane, Ben Affleck

Producers: Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Jennifer Todd, et al.

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Ben Affleck, Scott Eastwood, Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning, et. al.

A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime.

Rated R for strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity.

Paterson

Bleecker Street Media

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Writer: Jim Jarmusch

Producers: Carter Logan, Joshua Astrachan, et al.

Cast: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Nellie, Rizwan Manji, Dominic Liriano, Barry Shabaka Henley, et. al.

Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey - they share the name.

Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, he writes poetry into a notebook; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura.

By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily.

The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

Rated R for some language.

Hidden Figures



Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Director: Theodore Melfi

Writers: Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Producers: Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, et al.

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, et. al.

As the United States raced against Russia to put a man in space, NASA found untapped talent in a group of African-American female mathematicians that served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in U.S. history.

Based on the unbelievably true life stories of three of these women, known as “human computers,” we follow these women as they quickly rose the ranks of NASA alongside many of history’s greatest minds specifically tasked with calculating the momentous launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, and guaranteeing his safe return.

Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson crossed all gender, race, and professional lines while their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything ever accomplished before by the human race, firmly cemented them in U.S. history as true American heroes.

Rated PG for thematic elements and some language.