Obituary: Kay Dow Connolly 1933-2016

Kay Dow Connolly passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016. He was 83 years old.

Kay was Born on September 1, 1933 to parents, Lorenzo Dow Connolly and Alida Connolly in St. Johns, AZ.

Kay was the oldest of 6 children. He grew up in the Verde Valley, and lived most of his life there.

He attended grade school at Brewer Road in Sedona, and the Little Red Schoolhouse in Cornville. He graduated from Cottonwood High School, class of 1952.

Kay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a two year mission for the church in the New England States Mission. Afterwards, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Kay married his sweetheart Barbara Burta Blinn in 1958.

He received his Bachelor and later his Master’s degrees from NAU. He accepted his first teaching assignment in Whiteriver, Arizona, and spent 2 years there. He returned to Cottonwood where he taught in the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District for 28 years. He taught Physical Education and Social Studies. He also coached girls and boys basketball during each of those 28 years.

His favorite titles were Husband, Father, Grandpa, Elder, Brother, Daddy Worbucks, Stinker-Dinker, and Coach.

As his children sat around the breakfast table yesterday, missing the way our father cooked the delicious, crispy bacon, these were just a few of our favorite memories:

He was a world class marbles player.

He could make whistles out of sticks.

He could create a magical meal, from empty cupboards and refrigerator.

He dissolved the lines between his/her household responsibilities and spent the latter part of his life cooking, doing dishes, and physically and emotionally serving our mother.

He was the 80+ year old “stretch” knife throwing champion.

He loved to cut firewood, even when he no longer used the fireplace.

He was the textbook definition of a Home Teacher. He loved those he served and taught us how to serve others.



He was a master towel flipper, and whistle snapper.

He had a nickname or funny song for almost everyone.

He sang church hymns to our mother before bedtime.<

He was a die-hard Phoenix Suns fan from day one until he passed.

He made delicious homemade bread and peanut brittle for loved ones.

He was a man of daily personal prayer. We always offered thanks before each and every meal.

He had a garden every year.

His whistling and singing brought joy to all lucky enough to hear.

He taught us how to work.

He took us to our favorite destinations. We hiked in Sycamore Canyon, visited the swinging bridge, Montezuma’s Castle, Potato Patch, and Mormon crossing.

He was revered by teammates and home team fans. He was despised by visiting teams and all referees. (His nickname was Ol’ Yeller)

He was a quiet man…at home, not at games!

He had a sense of humor and was a relentless teaser.

He was loving and loyal to all family and friends.

Kay Dow Connolly passed on Monday afternoon with family and friends surrounding him. We will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dow and Alida Connolly, and brother Frank Connolly. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Connolly, and children Steve (Colette) Connollly, Tammy (Dave) Masterson, Todd (Kim) Connolly, Robin (Jon) Butler, Carrie (Phil) Reay, Shawn (Sadie) Connolly, Shelly Tadlock (dependent neice), 21 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, by his brother Colin Connolly, sisters Lavona Areghini, Judy Foshee, and Karen Dorsey. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1377 Hombre

dr. Cottonwood. Viewing will be at 9am, with a Memorial Service at 10am. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Prescott National Cemetery with Veteran Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to “Yes The Arc” (program for adults with developmental disabilities) PO Box 1061, OR take your family out to dinner and cherish every moment. Dad would like that!

