Obituary: Nina G. Upton 1929-2016

Nina G. Upton born in Flagstaff, Arizona on June 27, 1929 to Homer German and Lucille Butler German, passed away peacefully at her home December 10, 2016 in Camp Verde.

Nina was an avid crafter, including toll and oil painting, ceramics, cross stitch and quilting. She held many secretarial jobs including forest service, accounting, loan officer, park service, and the Chamber of Commerce in Flagstaff.

Nina is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob; and daughters, Julie Davidson and Sandee Moore; siblings, Charlie German of Camp Verde and Peggy Hansen of Idaho.

As per Nina’s wishes no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Nina’s name to Aviant Hospice, 1756 E. Villa Drive Suite C17 Cottonwood AZ, 86326. Please leave your condolences at www.Buelerfuneralhome.com.

