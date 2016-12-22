Relics Restaurant & Gone Green Records  present ‘The Green 2017’ New Year’s Eve party

If You Go… • What: The Green 2017 New Years Eve Party • When: Saturday, December 31st, Party Doors open 9 p.m. (21 & Over) • Where: Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse, 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona • How Much: $10 cover (+21 only) • More Info: 928-282-1593, www.relicsrestaurant.com

Dress to impress for this extraordinary night in Sedona at Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse as the spotlight will shine on everyone who steps onto the finest dance floor in Northern Arizona. Come out and dance into the New Year with the Green Team and enjoy the best club scene Sedona has to offer.

The Green Team DJs and dancers will keep the high vibe throughout the festivities. There will be drink specials offered all night for this event with a full bar both inside and outside of the venue.

Wild Tonic Kombucha, non- alcoholic beverages, and raw chocolate will be available. Join in the fun with a special New Year’s Eve celebration toast at Relics at midnight. Additional fun can be had with beer pong, corn hole, and lots of other games and prizes offered on site.

Come early for dinner and make your reservation as seats tend to fill up fast. Relics is open for dinner New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are required for dinner. For information and reservations call: 928-282-1593. The party festivities begin at 9 p.m. and end at 2 a.m. Online tickets for the New Year’s Eve Party are available at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2722684