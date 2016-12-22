Sound Bites swings in New Year with ‘Big Lucky’

The Big Lucky, a band out of Los Angeles who has been described as one ounce vintage swing, one ounce retro lounge cool, a splash of roaring ‘20s fun hipster chic, and a twist of sass, will be performing for the annual New Year’s Eve Party at Sound Bites Grill. This year the theme is the Great Gatsby. Doors open Saturday, Dec 31st at 7:30 p.m. Dress to the era for this party!

The Big Lucky is fronted by “meow” “meow” diva Val Peterson and bandleader Paul Frederick (arranger & saxophonist). The band is filled out with some of the finest touring and studio musicians in Los Angeles. They have been wowing audiences and critics from their native Los Angeles all the way to Paris and Budapest with their unique, retro-lounge swing and glamorous sound.

The evening starts with a decadent gourmet buffet served from 7:30-10pm including amazing appetizers, salads, carving stations, a large variety of entrée selections, side dishes and desserts including Banana Foster Flambé (bananas, brown sugar, butter, citrus squeeze, cinnamon, and flambéed with Grand Marnier over vanilla ice cream). Included in the evening events is the dinner, party favors, champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop, and of course dancing to live music with LA based band “The Big Lucky”! You are invited to dress in the theme of the night!

The story behind the Big Lucky…. It was a vintage swing night in Hollywood, and the freewheeling, speakeasy spirit of the roaring ‘20s was making the dancers crowd the floor. On the stand, torch songstress Val Peterson was at the mic, singing a tune that would have made the Great Gatsby proud. That’s when he walked in. Paul Frederick: composer, arranger, musician. In his hand, a weathered, black case. In this case, a clarinet.

“Who plays clarinet, anymore?” Peterson thought as she watched Frederick assemble his axe to sit in with the band. “Who sings like that, anymore?” Frederick thought to himself as he put a reed on his horn and listened to Peterson finish a chorus. They nodded at each other, and he started to play. With just a few notes coaxed from the licorice stick, Peterson had her answer.

In such moments bands are born. Call it lucky. Call it Big Lucky…As fans of classic songwriters and performers – Porter, Berlin, Fitzgerald, Shaw – Peterson and Frederick bonded instantly that night in Hollywood, and Big Lucky was born. From there, they set out to evangelize the greatest music of the past, but with a hipster chic style that’s all their own. The have achieved much success including guest spots on HBO’s hit shows, “Entourage” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Recently, the band inked a deal to create original songs with their patented, vintage ‘20s lounge flavor for international music library XYZ. They’re also hard at work recording their follow-up album. “Around the World with Big Lucky”.

Sound Bites Grill is a modern-day supper club is located at the Hyatt Shops in Uptown Sedona. Tickets are available by calling 928-282-2713 or visiting SoundBitesGrill.com