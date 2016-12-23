No more Common Core

VERDE VALLEY – Kathleen Fleenor may have said it best when asked recently about the Arizona State Board of Education’s decision to replace the Common Core Standards with the second draft of the 2016 Arizona English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics Standards.

Fleenor, interim superintendent at Clarkdale-Jerome School District, says that every four years, “the requirements seem to change.”

“It’s not fair for the kids and the school districts to constantly jump through hoops,” the 46-year education veteran said. “School districts have no choice but to go along with the change. Some of the changes are good, but there’s not a lot of consistency.”

It’s a given that change happens. But Fleenor says she would like to know how her students stack up against kids across the country.

“If I was king for a day, I’d like to see a thermometer of how we’re doing nationwide,” Fleenor says. “We’re sending our children out to the world to compete. How do we give them the tools they need? We want them to succeed in the state – and in the nation.”

Welcome back, cursive writing

Fleenor’s concerns about consistency don’t mean that she is against the new standards.

Far from it. In fact, she’s pleased that the new standards have brought back cursive writing requirements.

And so is Jackie Harshman, president of the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board.

One time at work, Harshman “needed a file, and I did not get it in a timely fashion. I asked the record clerk where it was, and she said she could not read the handwritten note on top of the file.”

“Therefore, she gave the file to the wrong person, and hence, we lost a lot of time,” Harshman says. “Therefore, I am thankful the State of Arizona will be replacing Common Core and re-implementing handwriting.”

When is a veto ‘not really’ a veto?

In April, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a bill requiring schools to include cursive reading and writing in their curriculum.

It’s one thing to be required to teach cursive.

But the folks at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District have expanded their Reading Street program to include a longhand component.

“We maintain the highest level of curriculum and instruction,” says Steve King, COCSD assistant superintendent. “We’re sitting in good shape.”

Alphabet soup = ‘essentially the same’ standards

Some believe that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Says Eric Harmon, interim superintendent at Mingus Union High School District, the Arizona College and Career Ready Standards [ACCRS] is “essentially the same” as the 2016 Arizona English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics Standards.

“And they’ve been in place for three years now,” Harmon says of the ACCRS. “The change is pretty slight. Modifying a few different things, taking out some of the prescriptive language. Do some alternatives with AzMERIT testing.

The new standards must be in place for the 2017-2018 school year as a matter of “professional development,” says Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

Allowing a year for administrators, teachers and support staff to learn implementation skills, schools will implement the new standards beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, says Carter, who was one of the eight who voted to effectively eliminate the Common Core Standards.

“We took the current standards and make some pretty strategic changes,” Carter says. “Not huge changes. Either you take what you have and improve it, or do you start over with a blank sheet and start over?”

Carter says that starting from scratch was not an option. And Steve King says that “a lot of it is wording, of how they phrase the standards.”

“A lot of it is already in the high school end-of-course exams. And that’s a shift away from how they did the AIMS testing,” King says. “Now the standards are broken down by coursework. With AIMS, you had five shots to pass the test. Now, it’s not high stakes anymore.”

According to COCSD Governing Board President Jason Finger, the change in standards will “minimally affect how we educate our students, as we again weave in our best practices to yet another changed standard.”

At the end of the day – every day – the goal at Cottonwood-Oak Creek is “maintaining a high level of education,” King says.

Principles

The principle behind Common Core was “a good one,” says COCSD Governing Board President Jason Finger. “That all students across the country learn the same basic components at the same time in their education.”

But part of the public “reviled for the differences they perceived from how they were educated,” Finger also says. “As such, I think this decision is more politically motivated than one which will broaden how we educate children.”

“Essentially, Common Core in our district was seamed together in a manner that we were able to comply with the standard, while also incorporating many of our own best practices in a way that did not involve a complete overhaul,” Finger says.

New standards

In a Dec. 19 press release announcing the SBE’s decision to replace Common Core, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas states that the standards represent “the final step in the repeal and replacement of Common Core in Arizona and they reflect the thoughts and recommendations of thousands of Arizona citizens.”

More than 10,000 comments related to the new standards were “gather[ed], process[ed] and incorporate[d]” by the State Board of Education and the Arizona Department of Education in developing those standards, according to the press release.

“The federally mandated Common Core Standards were initially adopted by the SBE in 2010 without a thorough public review, which deeply frustrated many Arizonans,” Superintendent Douglas states. “That lack of public input became an even larger concern as problems with the standards were identified, many of which were related to the resulting curricula. Thankfully, through this process I am proud to say that Common Core has at last been eliminated and that we now have excellent ELA and math standards developed by Arizonans for Arizona students. I look forward to using a similar continuous improvement process to ensure that all of our standards are updated as needed with extensive public input.”

The new standards can be found at https://k12standards.az.gov/second-draft-2016-arizona-standards.

