Camp Verde boys look to ‘shoot with confidence’ at Yvonne Johnson Memorial

CAMP VERDE – It couldn’t be easy for Chase Decker to watch him Camp Verde High School teammates prepare for this week’s Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament.

Out since Dec. 3 when he injured his knee against Bourgade Catholic, the junior point guard is still waiting for the results of his most recent medical test.

Until then, all Decker can do is rehab his knee, as well as ice it to keep the swelling down.

“He’s really good at getting the ball down the floor,” Camp Verde boys head basketball coach Dan Wall says. “We miss that. But this is giving other kids an opportunity to step in, to make decisions.”

Even without their playmaker, hosting the Dec. 29-30 tournament is an opportunity for the Cowboys – and the other seven teams to experiment with different offenses and defenses, as well as try new lineup combinations as they get ready for the bulk of their regional competition.

Success

Despite playing games that don’t count in the regional standings, the Camp Verde boys have an opportunity to improve – without really being penalized. Of course playing relentless basketball can be its own reward, Wall says.

“Number one is that we’ve got to give an effort all 32 minutes,” Wall says. “We can work a lot offensively on stuff. It’s great to see the kids shoot with confidence.”

Wall lists Northland Prep, Antelope and Yuma as high schools who have been “pretty successful” this season.

Let the games begin

Dec. 29-30, Camp Verde will host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial tournament. Camp Verde will host Antelope, Mayer, Northland, Round Valley, Seligman, Williams and Yuma high schools.

Thursday games begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday games begin at 9 a.m.

