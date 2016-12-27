Camp Verde Senior Center honors volunteers

The Camp Verde Senior Center recognizes our two team leaders, Carrie McCarter, on the right, who manages upstairs with the dining room and activities, and Mikki Uszenski, on the left, who manages the Thrift Store. These women are instrumental to the success of the Center. They regularly volunteer enough hours to be a full-time job. We thank them for their time and expertise given to the Camp Verde Senor Center. They are the center’s most valued volunteers for 2016.