Camp Verde yearly wrap-up

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde reached a crossroads in 2016 - - both literally and figuratively. Literally, meaning projects such as the new library, new medical center and SR 260 improvements bringing the town to where it long envisioned itself. And figuratively too, as the progressive town staff moved projects ahead in a way that some say may leave its rural character behind.

Winter

“The winter of discontent” put Camp Verde politics square in the public eye.

A December lawsuit filed against town staff by discharged employee Debbie Barber was described by Town of Camp Verde Manager Russ Martin as “meritless, if not frivolous.”

Barber alleged the town “wrongly fired her” and “engaged in a purposeful pattern of behavior to create a hostile work environment that led to Plaintiff’s constructive discharge.” Her suit was dismissed in Yavapai County Superior Court.

Also spanning headlines was continuing fallout from a 2015 recall effort by Cheri Wischmeyer and her group Camp Verde For Good Government.

She targeted Mayor Charlie German, Vice Mayor Bruce George and Council members Jessie Jones-Murdock and Robin Whatley for recall after voting in favor of a 0.65 percent retail tax increase. Only George received enough petition signatures to move ahead with a March 8 recall election.

Spring

The annual commemoration of the Exodus by the Yavapai-Apache Nation filled the community with events the last weekend of February. On February 26, 1875, people old and young were marched on foot by the U.S. Calvary in a winter exodus, ending with incarceration in San Carlos nearly 200 miles from home to make way for European settlers.

And the on-again, off-again council recall effort failed to unseat George, who tallied 122 more votes than challenger Leah Robbins during the March 8 special election. But town government continued to make headlines as a new controversy brewed.

During an April 22 budget work session, Council member Carol German queried town staff as to the nature and location of an agricultural business described as “bigger than NAH.” She was told it was a 34,000 square-foot facility along SR 260 built to cultivate medical marijuana.

Although marijuana facilities do not require council approval, some members of council received public pushback after town staff blocked release of the address to this publication. As Council member Brad Gordon explained, “Pet shops did not, jewelry stores did not, gun shops did not. Did we keep them secret? No.”

However, during a June 1 council meeting, Town Attorney Bill Sims stated via telephone that his interpretation of Department of Public Health privacy law is that it protects dispensary patients as well as the applications, including grow facilities (although Cottonwood, Chino Valley and Wilcox release its locations).

Summer

Summer brought big changes to the Camp Verde landscape as the 26,000 square-foot, 29-acre NAH medical center opened June 10 at Finnie Flat Road and SR 260. While lacking an emergency department, the facility brought to the community 365-day-a-year access to primary care, as well as a rehabilitation suite offering occupational, speech and aquatic therapy; two procedure rooms; an imaging X-ray room; a Community Care Network room; an ophthalmology department center and a spacious lobby with a beverage and snack cart staffed by volunteers.

About this time, the town found itself without a franchised water company as Camp Verde Water System, Inc. failed to come to terms. Both the town and the company continue to work towards resolution.

The Aug. 31 election primary brought with it two victims as Vice Mayor Bruce George and Council member Carol German failed to earn enough votes to keep their seats. George was praised as a tireless volunteer for the town and a selfless public servant, having fought back a recall attempt. And German was lauded for her integrity in representing the concerns of her rural constituents, something that came easy to her being Arizona born-and-raised.

Meanwhile, incoming Council members Buck Buchanan (former Town of Camp Verde Council member and Planning and Zoning Commissioner) and Dee Jenkins (General Manager/Financial Analyst at Quintus, Inc.) voiced fresh ideas and inquiries.

Charles German continued his position as mayor, drawing from his 65 years residing in Camp Verde, while Jessie Jones-Murdock was promoted to vice mayor. The General Plan was also approved, validation the town’s path towards environmental stewardship, neighborhood preservation and recruitment of new enterprise.

The Yavapai-Apache Nation also experienced turnover in its leadership, with Jane Russell-Winiecki voted-in as Chairperson and Larry Jackson Sr. as Vice Chair. The two gained enough votes to succeed former Chair Thomas Beauty and Vice Chair Darlene Rubio.

Fall

The long-anticipated new Camp Verde Community Library finally opened its doors to the public. The $4.1 million, two-story, 17,000-square-foot facility traveled a seven-year journey from concept to creation, thanks to grass-roots fund-raising efforts and support from town officials - - at the cost of some future debt. It replaced a 40-year-old, 4,500 square feet structure so crowded that at times patrons had to be turned away.

And Camp Verde staff answered the long-voiced perception that “the town is not business friendly” when a committee formed by Economic Development Director Steve Ayers selected a retail recruiter to attract new businesses. The 4 to 2 council approval of the 36-month, $110,000 contract with Retail Strategies, LLC of Birmingham, AL was no slam-dunk. While Mayor German said “that’s why council hired him - - to put this thing together,” Council member Jackie Baker asked, “Why didn’t staff come back when council directed staff to come back to us?” The new course for Camp Verde was not lost on Council member Whatley, who said, “I just have this dread it will affect our quality of life. I want to keep my small town, my ‘close-the-street, trick-or-treat’ town.”

A look ahead into 2017

After years of planting seeds, 2017 will stand as the year that Camp Verde produce tangible fruit for its businesses, residents, staff and visitors. By spring, the entire character of the Camp Verde exit 287 from Interstate 17 onto SR 260 will change. Motorists will find that they can enter businesses easily on both sides of the road. Further towards town, sidewalks will appear where none existed before, encouraging commerce at local business.

And the extensive park system linked by trails along the Verde Valley will start seeing some traction, especially with the announcement this year of the new Rockin’ River Ranch State Park. As Camp Verde meets its destiny, it appears that “Tree City” overall is living-up to its name.