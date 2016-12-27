Happy New Year from Camp Verde School District

Over the Christmas break, we have a lot of construction plans. So just as a reminder that the middle school gymnasium parking lot will receive an upgraded surface. The elementary will have small water intrusion issues fixed, as well as new tile applied in certain areas.

The middle school will begin some major water intrusion repairs that could last throughout the remainder of the school year. These are necessary repairs, and we are pleased to be able to upgrade our facilities during this break while most students and staff are not around.

The following was shared with one of our staff members regarding a wonderful complement they heard from three parents concerning the Christmas Program:

All three parents have students attending the MS and participated in the program. They had extremely wonderful comments about the program and how much their students are enjoying and learning from Mr. Yost. The staff member asked a few questions and they were so thrilled and excited to share with them.

The Key Club sponsored a Food Drive to collect nonperishable food for St. Vincent’s Food Bank. The students at CVHS donated 268 pounds of food. There was a contest to see which sixth period class could donate the most. Mrs. Anderson’s class, last year’s winner, donated 90 pounds of food and the winner this year is Mr. Luera’s World History class, which donated 121 pounds for food.

The wonderful staff of Camp Verde Middle would like to wish everyone a MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Cyber Cowboys Visit Embry Riddle

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Cyber Cowboys robotics team and cadets in Mrs. Dickey’s robotics course paid a visit to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott to learn about engineering from a real live rocket scientist, Dr. Michael Fabian.

Students were introduced to the engineering fabrication area where university students design, build, and test their own aircraft ideas. Then the Cyber Cowboys got to go look at the wind tunnels where students test the aircraft flight abilities. On this portion of the tour, the Cyber Cowboys learned about the physics and forces involved in flying—1. thrust, 2. lift, 3. weight, and 4. drag.



After that, it was off to the propulsion lab, then on to the robotics lab where they got to see all the cool stuff that is being built in advanced robotics. One great example of what they saw was a rover named Larry that was designed to collect moon dirt (regolith).



Larry won 1st place in a robotics design competition! Finally, students got to visit the Eagle Works and Eagle Aerospace Building where university student clubs are working on a land speed record car, as well as designing and launching their own rockets. Wow! What an adventure for our future engineers!!!

Elementary Choir Sings at the State Capitol Building

Mrs. Murlless’s elementary school choir traveled to the state capitol building this past weekend to sing for the public. Keeping the songs oriented to the season, the choir sang a piñata song, a selection of Christmas songs, and a song for Hanukah. They also wore costumes for the piñata song and Christmas sweaters. While there, the students got to see the beautiful state seal inlaid in the floor just under the copper dome.



Choir continues their day in Phoenix at Science Center

After singing at the capitol building, our choir students moved on to the Arizona Science Center where they explored some incredible exhibits.

In the water play area, our students learned how to make music with water and studied the physics of water. They were able to sleep on a bed of nails in the building/construction area, and watch as a museum educator dissected a cow eyeball in the big eye exhibit.



In the forces of nature section of the museum, students walked through several types of storms including a hurricane, a tornado, a forest fire, a thunderstorm, and an earthquake! Whew! Talk about a busy day.

Go Math! Games

Each chapter of our new math curriculum, Go Math!, has a game built into the lesson but requires planning and manipulatives. Mrs. Elsea used her summer to create a beautifully organized collection of the math games for her students. Mrs. Elsea, who was a pilot teacher for Go Math! last year, knew that the games would be a great addition to her instruction by reinforcing math strategies learned during math lessons.

Special Education

To date, 232 IEP meetings have been held at the schools.



As of 12/23/16 229 special education students are enrolled in our schools.



Gifted

Mrs. Meyer will be rearranging her schedule to accommodate the new students entering the program after this last round of testing for the gifted program.

Parents of Home Schooled Students

Even though a notice inviting parents of home schooled students to a meeting to discuss accessing evaluation and special education services appeared in the 12/9/16 edition of the Verde Independent, no parents attended the 12/16/16 meeting. Parents of home schooled students are encouraged to contact the Student Services office about special education evaluations and services if they suspect their student may or does have a disability.

Child find

The next date for Preschool Child Find screenings for preschool aged children (ages 3-5 but not eligible for Kindergarten) will take place Friday 1/20/17 from 9:00 am to noon. Child Find screenings are held in the preschool classroom at the Elementary School. Screenings are conducted by Jenni Jackson-Preschool Teacher, Dr. Worssam-School Psychologist, and Ms. Kohlbeck-Speech-Language Pathologist. To schedule an appointment for a preschool aged child to be screened, please call Mrs. Jackson at 928-203-2682. The remaining dates for preschool Child Find screenings are: 3/3/17, 4/21/17, and 6/16/17.



Early Childhood Parent Resource

First Things First is a State initiative to help families and schools get children ready for school. The Birth to Five Helpline is FREE to anyone with questions about children ages five and under. Staffed by Southwest Human Development, their expert child development specialists are there to help.

1-877-705-KIDS (5437)

Technical news

Wireless Network Upgrade: Updated proposal was issued from vendor with some major changes. Our E-Rate folks want us to talk with them about these changes before continuing. We are awaiting a return call from Nicely Done.

South Verde Content Filter: The WatchGuard content filter is on hand. A+ resolved their issues. We are now dealing with a DHCP problem. We have temporarily routed South Verde through the Lightspeed system to get them filtered while we work out this issue. Estimated in-service date is 1 January 2017.

Heat issues in the MUCC Server Room: Temperature sensor is on hand. We will install during Christmas Break. Estimated completion date 28 December 2016.

Server Upgrade: We have one server on order. It is expected in by the first week of Christmas break. We still need to replace other servers as time and money permits. There are no major issues to consider. Just the need to keep our core up to date. This project is still in the planning stages.

Radio Base Stations: Purchase order has been sent to the vendor. Estimated in-service date is 30 December 2016.

Intern Work: The RADIUS package is fully functional and all of our tests show it to be working properly. We will start putting more users on it after the first of the year then begin the migration away from Camp Verde Wi-Fi. Estimated completion date 28 December 2016.

VLAN: Our Intel intern is currently working on VLANs for our network. He is collecting the information necessary to determine if it is feasible for us to segment the network. These VLAN will allow us to control traffic flow better throughout the district. This project is still in planning stages.