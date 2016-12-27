Western Light: Frost-limned sycamore leaf

A frost-limned sycamore leaf sparkles in the sun. Even in death, the seasonal dress of the trees near Clear Creek still shows beauty, just in a different way. And in the darkest part of winter, we especially look for those tiny glimmers of light that promise warmer days in the coming spring.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.