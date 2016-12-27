Camp Verde girls basketball to host Yvonne Johnson Memorial

CAMP VERDE – Though the Dec. 29-30 Yvonne Johnson Memorial is by most accounts is an exhibition, Camp Verde girls head basketball coach Mark Showers doesn’t like his team to give away any game.

“We want to win every game,” Showers says. “It’s always nice to win. It’s fun.”

But most importantly, Showers says these non-conference tournaments are more important from the standpoint of improvement and assessment.

“We want to get better,” Showers says. “And we want to work at things.”

On Dec. 20 at home against Mingus Mountain Academy, Camp Verde was able to find an especially unusual amount of playing time for the girls deeper on the bench. Of course that’s what happens when the Cowboys win by 50.

Though Showers does not expect any one-sided games this weekend, getting his reserves on the court, as well as mixing and matching lineups are some of the ways the Camp Verde girls coach plans to deepen his go-to list of players.

We’ll try to get everyone playing time,” Showers says. “Since it doesn’t really count for anything, everyone for the most part will get into the games.”

Retribution

Camp Verde’s last lost was Dec. 15 against Horizon Honors, one of the eight teams in this weekend’s tournament.

The way the tournament is scheduled to shake out, Camp Verde would not face the Lady Eagles until Friday either in the championship bracket or the consolation bracket.

Given Camp Verde’s strength, and Horizon’s 50-46 win against the Cowboys, it could go either way.

Challenges

An unusual matchup for Camp Verde could be Many Farms High School, a team from the Navajo reservation, about 15 miles northeast of Canyon De Chelly National Monument. Showers says the Lady Lobos bring to the tournament “a different brand of basketball.”

“They play with five guards, they spread it out, they shoot a lot of three-pointers,” Showers says of his possible Thursday afternoon opponent. “It will be good to see a team like that, to see how we respond.”

Despite recent strong efforts by centers Jacy Finley and Marisa Presmyk, Showers is still considering who should get the bulk of the playing time against Many Farms.

“I have to look at that matchup,” Showers says. “What am I willing to give up? What am I willing to take?”

One strategy Showers says he could use is use both freshman point guards Tanna Decker and Amanda Lozanilla on the court at the same time. Lozanilla, a recent call-up from junior varsity, subbed for an injured Decker earlier this month. Against teams such as Many Farms, Showers says he may be able to work them together without removing his other ball handlers.

“It’s more like a glorified practice,” Showers says. “So we can take a look at things.”

Let the games begin

With a 9-4 record, Camp Verde hosts the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Dec. 29-30.

Seligman, Many Farms, Shadow Ridge, Horizon Honors, Chino Valley, Parker and Mayer high schools will join Camp Verde in the two-day tournament.

Thursday games begin at 11 a.m., Friday games begin at 9 a.m.

