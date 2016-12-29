2016: A year of ‘never going to happen moments’ for Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Is Camp Verde’s big news in 2016 the completion of the new medical center on Finnie Flat Road?

Or the realization of a longtime dream, the erection of the town’s new 17,000-square-foot two-story library?

Or maybe it’s the attempted recall of now-former Vice Mayor Bruce George, arguably the community’s scapegoat for being one of four council members who voted yes to a .65-percent transaction privilege tax increase – aka sales tax increase?

If the Olsen Twins were young again – and in Camp Verde – maybe they would say “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” and we could focus on the good things the town accomplished this year?

So let’s all be the Olsen Twins, or let’s all take a page from the Pollyanna playbook. Let’s be happy.

Though recalls are few and far between – even in Camp Verde – the biggest news here in 2016 is that Camp Verde is slowly making some assertive and powerful steps toward growing up.

Since the old library on Black Bridge Road was built about 40 years ago, it seems to have been outmoded from the start. Maybe words such as obsolete have become a bigger part of our world’s stream of consciousness since the advent of the personal computer, but the truth is that technology is one of the biggest things the new library brings Camp Verdeans.

Says Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin, the year 2016 was a series of “never going to happen moments.”

“I would highlight obviously the library, which different accounts state that had been in the works since the last one was built,” Martin says. “But probably more likely like has been reported about 15 years. The building will last at minimum a few generations. A lot of good people made that happen.”

The new library offers plenty of space for plenty of books, to read them and to check them out. There are also more than a dozen computers for the public to use.

But the old library never really had any meeting space. Most get-togethers either occurred in the Children’s Library or in the Large Print Room, which restricted those rooms’ use to patrons not participating in the group discussions or gatherings.

But now there is meeting space, lots of it, and it fills much of this new structure. This creates an opportunity for even more groups than ever to congregate and to network with other education-minded individuals of all ages.

Children, teens, adults, autistics, authors, artists, photographers, business persons, etcetera and so-forth, there now is suitable space for folks to meet – and to brainstorm ways to responsibly grow Camp Verde.

Of course equal to a healthy mind is a healthy body. And thanks to Northern Arizona Healthcare, a new 26,000-square-foot medical facility now serves more people, and in more ways than ever before in Camp Verde.

The opening of the new Northern Arizona Healthcare facility “has improved the access to healthcare for our citizens,” says Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German.

“There are specialists who now come to Camp Verde, thereby reliving so many residents from having to travel to other places to obtain specialty services,” German says.

In 2016, both the new library and the new medical center opened, and not only did folks celebrate in droves, but the parking lots at these new facilities are getting their money’s worth of action.

So how does non-retail growth help grow this community? Immeasurably.

A business owner considering relocating to the Verde Valley now knows that Camp Verde is concerned with both the physical and intellectual health of its people.

Camp Verde is now a better place to be for someone who is getting older, or who needs medical attention.

Camp Verde is also a better place because it invests in the future of its youth. Camp Verde schools, both public and private, do their best to educate our young people. But when school’s out for the day, the week, or the summer, now there is a place for them to continue their quest for knowledge.

“Camp Verde is to be commended for their willingness to invest in themselves,” Mayor German said. “The construction has stimulated additional possibilities of housing and businesses in the Finnie Flat area. We are hoping to see additional housing come to our area so that as additional job opportunities occur there will be housing support for those new employees.”

Since the need to learn is not something privileged only for the young, the new library and its multitude of programs also helps expand opportunities for people of all ages.

And Camp Verde is already working hard to top itself in 2017, with work having begun on the multi-million dollar road widening and improvements along SR 260.

Stay tuned.

