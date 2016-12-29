Betty Hart named to Beaver Creek School Board

BEAVER CREEK – The Yavapai County Education Service Agency has named Rimrock resident Betty Hart the newest member of the Beaver Creek Elementary School District Governing Board.

Hart, an educator for nearly 35 years, will take the oath office and officially be appointed on Dec. 29. The appointment will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2018 and fills a vacancy “due to the fact that no candidate ran for the seat during the 2016 election cycle,” as per a statement released from the Yavapai County Education Service Agency.

Hart is “familiar with the community and the operations of the school district,” Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter stated in the press release. “She is a solid proponent of a strong educational system and should be a resource to her fellow board members. Her experience as a parent and lifetime educator will be a benefit as she carries out her new responsibilities.”

Hart has taught in both Arizona and in England before becoming an elementary school principal and a district level curriculum specialist.

Though Hart was the only person to apply for the open position on the board, Superintendent Carter said that Hart’s background made her a “qualified candidate.”

“In a situation where there’s only one candidate, the question we ask ourselves is not who is the best candidate, but whether the candidate is qualified,” Carter said. “If not, we’d have reposted the position.”

Hart earned her Masters of Arts Degree in Special Education from the University of Arizona. A graduate of Glendale High School, she earned her Associate of Arts Degree from Phoenix College, as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Arizona State University.

Corey Christians named new director of county free library district

YAVAPAI COUNTY – On Dec. 21, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed Corey Christians as the Director of the Yavapai County Free Library District. Christians will replace retiring Library District Director Barbara Kile, effective Jan. 4, 2017.



Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) is a Special District established in 1987 by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. The YCFLD funds the Yavapai Library Network a consortium of public, academic, school and museum libraries, YCFLD facilitates countywide resource sharing of library materials among all member libraries.