Collision at SR 260, Fir Street sends 3 to hospital

COTTONWOOD – Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of SR 260 and Fir Street in Cottonwood.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore of Cottonwood Police Department said the second vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of S. SR 260 in the first lane.

The first vehicle was traveling northbound on S. SR 260 and was in the left turn lane preparing to turn left onto westbound E. Fir Street, said police. The driver of the first vehicle said that the second vehicle had a left turn signal on, said Sgt. Moore.

Police said that the driver of the second vehicle denied that her turn signal was on.

The first vehicle began to turn left in front of the second vehicle, said Sgt. Moore, and the first vehicle hit the second vehicle head on.

Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said there were a total of five occupants – three in one vehicle and two in the other.

All the occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, said police.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage of their front ends, according to police reports, and both were towed by Black Hills Towing.

The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failure to yield on a left turn at an intersection, said Sgt. Moore.