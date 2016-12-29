Five YC students named to All-Arizona Academic Team

CLARKDALE – Five Yavapai College students have qualified for full tuition scholarships to continue their respective educations at four-year universities.

Cassondra Frederiksen, Mishael Umlor, Kendra Chadborn, Yerania Rodriguez-Ibarra and Jennifer Kelly have been named to the 2016 All-Arizona Academic Team. Each is eligible to continue their studies at any Arizona state university.

Frederiksen and Umlor attend the Prescott campus, Chadborn and Rodriguez-Ibarra attend the Verde Valley campus, and Kelly attends the Chino Valley Agribusiness and Science Technology Center. Each plans to use the scholarship to attend Northern Arizona University.

Umlor is an environmental engineering major, while Chadborn is earning a major in the Humanities and Rodriguez-Ibarra is working toward a major in Dental Hygiene.

Frederiksen is studying education and will pursue her Bachelor of Arts degree at NAU’s Yavapai campus. Also planning to attend NAU’s Yavapai campus, Kelly is majoring in Entrepreneurship.

Each of the scholarship winners has a combined average GPA of 3.8 and are involved in Yavapai College community and honors activities such as the Yavapai College Student Leadership Council, Phi Theta Kappa and the Yavapai College Honors Program, according to a press release from the college.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must apply for these scholarships. A Yavapai College committee then awards the scholarships based on academic achievement, leadership and community service.

From nominations made by Arizona community colleges, the Arizona Board of Regents then selects the scholarship winners.