Fun facts for New Year’s Eve

WalletHub’s editors searched for the most interesting factoids about New Year’s Eve/Day, and have presented New Year by the Numbers, written by John S. Kiernan.

How Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve

83 percent spend less than $200 on celebrations

48 percent plan to celebrate at home

20 percent plan to celebrate at a friend’s house

9 percent plan to be at a bar, restaurant, or organized event

22 percent don’t plan to celebrate

48 percent of parents plan to count down the last 10 seconds of 2016 with their kids by 9 p.m.

30 percent fall asleep before midnight

44 percent plan to kiss someone at midnight

20 percent of all charitable donations are made in the final 48 hours of the year

America’s favorite holidays (multiple sections allowed)

78 percent said Christmas

74 percent said Thanksgiving

47 percent said Independence Day

41 percent said New Year’s Eve/Day

New Year’s travel plans

100.5 million will travel at least 30 miles from home

91.3 million travelers will drive to their destination

5.76 million will fly to their destination

3.44 million will travel by other modes of transportation

$174 is the average price for a New Year’s road trip

Most popular New Year’s destinations

Orlando New York City Honolulu

New Year’s Eve in New York

$1,160 is the average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in New York on NYE (most expensive city)

Average attendance for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

6,000 police officers patrol Times Square

$229 is the price of a Ball Drop Party Pass

175 million people in the U.S. watch the Ball Drop on TV

1 billion worldwide television viewers

1 ton of confetti is dropped in Times Square

178 sanitation workers are deployed to clean-up the 48 tons of trash left in Times Square

11,875 pounds is the weight of the Times Square Ball

2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles cover the ball

3 pickup trucks weight about as much as the Times Square Ball

1907 is the year the famous Times Square Ball Drop made its debut

2 times the ball didn’t drop, in 1942 and 1943, due to WWII light restrictions

Eating, drinking, and being merry on New Year’s Eve

360 million glasses of sparking wine are consumed

0.094 percent is the average BAC, making it the most drunken night of the year

$10,000 is the average cost of a DUI

28 percent of Americans rely on restaurants for hangover food on New Year’s Day

Here’s to not ending the year on a bad note

1st – New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for illegal “celebratory” gunfire

40,000 people get hurt in car crashes each New Year’s Eve/Day

340 traffic fatalities occur each New year’s Eve/Day

Most popular days for car theft

Halloween (2,238)

New Year’s Eve (2,227)

Labor Day (2,171)

Christmas Eve (2,071)

Memorial Day (2,040)

New Year’s Day (2,029)

New Year’s Day 2017

18 million flowers are used on the floats from the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif.

10,000 people don colorful, lavish costumes and perform in Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade each New Year’s Day

36 percent decrease in viewership for the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2015, which were held on New Year’s Eve instead of New Year’s Day

7,792 average number of births on New Year’s Day

11,974 average number of births on Sept. 23 (9 months after New Year’s Eve)

Jan. 1, 1776 is the date the first American flag was unveiled (Betsy Ross replaced the Union Jack with stars in May, 1776)

Jan. 1, 1863, date on which slaves became free, according to the Emancipation Proclamation

New Year’s resolutions in America

67 percent of make a resolution

8 percent are successful in achieving their resolution

Top New Year’s resolutions

49 percent stated weight loss/more exercise

33 percent stated financial resolutions, (pay off debt, save more, etc.)

26 percent stated education, career goals

16 percent stated habit changes (stop smoking, drink less, etc.)

Sources: This report is based on WalletHub projections as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Nationals Safety Council, the Nationals Insurance Crime Bureau, CBS Interactive, Dow Jones and Company, the Times Square District Management Association, BallDrop.com, Brandman University, the University of Scranton, and new reports.