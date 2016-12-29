Fun facts for New Year’s Eve

  Originally Published: December 29, 2016

    • WalletHub’s editors searched for the most interesting factoids about New Year’s Eve/Day, and have presented New Year by the Numbers, written by John S. Kiernan.

    How Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve

    83 percent spend less than $200 on celebrations

    48 percent plan to celebrate at home

    20 percent plan to celebrate at a friend’s house

    9 percent plan to be at a bar, restaurant, or organized event

    22 percent don’t plan to celebrate

    48 percent of parents plan to count down the last 10 seconds of 2016 with their kids by 9 p.m.

    30 percent fall asleep before midnight

    44 percent plan to kiss someone at midnight

    20 percent of all charitable donations are made in the final 48 hours of the year

    America’s favorite holidays (multiple sections allowed)

    78 percent said Christmas

    74 percent said Thanksgiving

    47 percent said Independence Day

    41 percent said New Year’s Eve/Day

    New Year’s travel plans

    100.5 million will travel at least 30 miles from home

    91.3 million travelers will drive to their destination

    5.76 million will fly to their destination

    3.44 million will travel by other modes of transportation

    $174 is the average price for a New Year’s road trip

    Most popular New Year’s destinations

    1. Orlando

    2. New York City

    3. Honolulu

    New Year’s Eve in New York

    $1,160 is the average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in New York on NYE (most expensive city)

    Average attendance for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

    6,000 police officers patrol Times Square

    $229 is the price of a Ball Drop Party Pass

    175 million people in the U.S. watch the Ball Drop on TV

    1 billion worldwide television viewers

    1 ton of confetti is dropped in Times Square

    178 sanitation workers are deployed to clean-up the 48 tons of trash left in Times Square

    11,875 pounds is the weight of the Times Square Ball

    2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles cover the ball

    3 pickup trucks weight about as much as the Times Square Ball

    1907 is the year the famous Times Square Ball Drop made its debut

    2 times the ball didn’t drop, in 1942 and 1943, due to WWII light restrictions

    Eating, drinking, and being merry on New Year’s Eve

    360 million glasses of sparking wine are consumed

    0.094 percent is the average BAC, making it the most drunken night of the year

    $10,000 is the average cost of a DUI

    28 percent of Americans rely on restaurants for hangover food on New Year’s Day

    Here’s to not ending the year on a bad note

    1st – New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for illegal “celebratory” gunfire

    40,000 people get hurt in car crashes each New Year’s Eve/Day

    340 traffic fatalities occur each New year’s Eve/Day

    Most popular days for car theft

    Halloween (2,238)

    New Year’s Eve (2,227)

    Labor Day (2,171)

    Christmas Eve (2,071)

    Memorial Day (2,040)

    New Year’s Day (2,029)

    New Year’s Day 2017

    18 million flowers are used on the floats from the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif.

    10,000 people don colorful, lavish costumes and perform in Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade each New Year’s Day

    36 percent decrease in viewership for the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2015, which were held on New Year’s Eve instead of New Year’s Day

    7,792 average number of births on New Year’s Day

    11,974 average number of births on Sept. 23 (9 months after New Year’s Eve)

    Jan. 1, 1776 is the date the first American flag was unveiled (Betsy Ross replaced the Union Jack with stars in May, 1776)

    Jan. 1, 1863, date on which slaves became free, according to the Emancipation Proclamation

    New Year’s resolutions in America

    67 percent of make a resolution

    8 percent are successful in achieving their resolution

    Top New Year’s resolutions

    49 percent stated weight loss/more exercise

    33 percent stated financial resolutions, (pay off debt, save more, etc.)

    26 percent stated education, career goals

    16 percent stated habit changes (stop smoking, drink less, etc.)

    Sources: This report is based on WalletHub projections as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Nationals Safety Council, the Nationals Insurance Crime Bureau, CBS Interactive, Dow Jones and Company, the Times Square District Management Association, BallDrop.com, Brandman University, the University of Scranton, and new reports.

