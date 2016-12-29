Letter: I am done being a victim of loathsome slugs

Editor:

This “wimpy weenie crybaby” has something to say to all those Trumpsters out there who so delight in insulting and belittling dissenters like me. I, and others like me, who have the temerity, the unmitigated gall, the chutzpah and the sheer nerve to proclaim that Trump is not my president. It’s a simple, yes or no question.

Have you ever been sexually assaulted?

If your answer is anything other than “yes”, then you, oh wise one, have NO right whatsoever to insult or belittle me, or any other person who rejects the Orange Menace.

Because I can guarantee you, if you had ever been yourself a victim of sexual assault, of rape, you too would be horrified beyond words, and angry as all hell, at anyone who could joke or boast of such a thing.

If you have the least shred of human decency, of compassion, you ought to be deeply troubled by a guy like this occupying the Oval Office. His misogyny is well-documented and spans many years. Obviously, he has no decency. But what about you?

And if not, well, you can take your superior attitude and stuff it! I am DONE with being a victim of loathsome slugs.

Desiree Valenzuela

Cottonwood