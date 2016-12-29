Obituary: Daniel Frederick Godac

Daniel Frederick Godac, 72, of Camp Verde passed away peacefully in his home on December 13, 2016.

Dan was born the second child to John Walter (Tige) and Charlotte Jean Godac in Clarkdale, AZ. He was always very proud of his family’s long history as Pioneers in the Verde Valley and surrounding areas, and loved recounting the memories of his childhood.



Dan enjoyed a life of hard work, and was drafted into the military in 1963. He served with the US Army Airborne, and was discharged in 1968. He loved cattle ranching, rodeos, and kids; and was known for his random acts of kindness towards loved ones and strangers alike.

Dan was loved by everyone who knew him, and will be greatly missed by all.



He is survived in death by his sister, children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on January 7th, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 93, in Camp Verde, AZ.

A private interment will take place at a later date at the Cherry Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.