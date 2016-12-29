Obituary: Marti A. Nelson-Mantifel 1981-2016

Marti A. Nelson-Mantifel passed away unexpectedly Dec. 8,2016 in Port Angeles,WA.

Marti was born to Cornel & Ola on Sept. 26,1981 in Phoenix, AZ.

She attended schools in the Verde Valley & was most recently living in Washington state.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ola Weston, father, Cory Nelson, and Grandmother, Maria Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Mantifel of Spokane, father Martin Weston, grandmothers Ellie Erickson of Wisconsin, Peggy Weston of Cottonwood-4 sisters, Gwen Gandy (Eric) Cottonwood, Crystal Delong of Mesa, Cassandra Chambers, Cottonwood, Tonaja Coates(Josh) of Florida and 2 brothers, Coty Nelson of Florida & Billy Weston (Jessie)W. Virginia. 5 nieces, 4 nephews & a great nephew. She is also missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

Her services were held Thursday, December 29th 2016 at Emmanuel Fellowship in Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.