Pedestrian hit by car on SR 260; driver not at fault

CAMP VERDE – Around 5:55 p.m. Dec. 21, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies responded to a call of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on SR 260 at Dickison Circle in the westbound lane.

Commander Jacquelyn MacConnell said CVMO had received several calls prior about a pedestrian, who matched the description of this pedestrian, walking into traffic attempting to get hit by a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area, said CVMO, checking the roadway and nearby businesses, but were unable to locate anyone.

Commander MacConnell said the pedestrian was in westbound traffic when he was hit. The driver – who was not at fault – was checked for intoxication and was not intoxicated, said CMVO.

The pedestrian was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood and later transferred to Flagstaff where he is recovering from substantial injuries, said Commander MacConnell.