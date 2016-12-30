Camp Verde boys, girls each win first game of Yvonne Johnson Memorial

Camp Verde boys, girls start Yvonne Johnson Memorial against Seligman; boys win 54-43, girls win 58-18.

Kicking off the Dec. 29-30 Yvonne Johnson Invitational, the Camp Verde’s boys basketball squad surrendered the first four points to visiting Seligman.

That was the only time the Cowboys were not in front, as they won the first game of the tournament 54-43.

Following the Camp Verde boys game, the Camp Verde girls also faced Seligman.

The Camp Verde girls took a quick lead and never looked back, scoring in double digits each quarter and never surrendering more than five points in any quarter.

Box scores

Dec. 29 Camp Verde boys v. Seligman

Seligman ------- 4 13 12 14 -- 43

Camp Verde --- 11 21 10 12 -- 54

Dec. 29 Camp Verde girls v. Seligman

Seligman ------- 5 5 3 5 -- 18

Camp Verde --- 14 16 17 11 -- 58