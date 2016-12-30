Camp Verde boys, girls each win first game of Yvonne Johnson Memorial

Two Camp Verde defenders try to stop Seligman from scoring in the Cowboys' 54-43 win Dec. 29 in the first game of the Yvonne Johnson Memorial at Camp Verde High School.

Photo by Bill Helm.

Two Camp Verde defenders try to stop Seligman from scoring in the Cowboys' 54-43 win Dec. 29 in the first game of the Yvonne Johnson Memorial at Camp Verde High School.

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2016 7:40 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Bill Helm

    Camp Verde's Bennett Holm tries to score against Seligman in the Cowboys' 58-18 win Dec. 29 in their first game of the Yvonne Johnson Memorial at Camp Verde High School.

    Camp Verde boys, girls start Yvonne Johnson Memorial against Seligman; boys win 54-43, girls win 58-18.

    Kicking off the Dec. 29-30 Yvonne Johnson Invitational, the Camp Verde’s boys basketball squad surrendered the first four points to visiting Seligman.

    That was the only time the Cowboys were not in front, as they won the first game of the tournament 54-43.

    Following the Camp Verde boys game, the Camp Verde girls also faced Seligman.

    The Camp Verde girls took a quick lead and never looked back, scoring in double digits each quarter and never surrendering more than five points in any quarter.

    Box scores

    Dec. 29 Camp Verde boys v. Seligman

    Seligman ------- 4 13 12 14 -- 43

    Camp Verde --- 11 21 10 12 -- 54

    Dec. 29 Camp Verde girls v. Seligman

    Seligman ------- 5 5 3 5 -- 18

    Camp Verde --- 14 16 17 11 -- 58

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.