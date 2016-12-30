Camp Verde’s 13 wrestlers prepare for Joseph City Invitational

CAMP VERDE – The varsity wrestlers at Camp Verde High School are much like everyone else.

During the holidays, they ate lots of good food – and now they need to work it off.

Difference with wrestlers is that the average male doesn’t need to lose weight at epic proportions.

Take Keene Todacheene, for example. Weighing in at 106 pounds is crucial for his duties as the school’s resident lightweight grappler.

Good thing for him – and each of the other 12 Camp Verde wrestlers – is that post-holiday weight classes are bumped for the Jan. 6-7 Joseph City Invitational Tournament.

For this tournament, Todacheene, a freshman, will wrestle at 108 pounds. Normally at 113 pounds, Skyler Pike will wrestle at 115 pounds. In fact, each of Camp Verde’s baker’s dozen will have a two-pound buffer from their usual weight class.

Keeping control of one’s weight may be tough in the real world, but for wrestlers, Camp Verde head wrestling coach Tracy Tudor says it’s a “pretty big deal.”

“Some of the kids are really pushing their weight a bit,” Tudor says. “After the holidays, it can be tough. It can be hard to stay down.”

Good thing for the Camp Verde wrestlers that their coach has a degree in sports medicine. Tudor is able to offer his kids individualized diet plans “to keep them at their natural [wrestling] weight.”

“These are healthy, athletic diets,” Tudor says. “A lot of lean meat, lots of vegetables, plenty of hydration. Just the right stuff.”

Of course Camp Verde is not suiting up the only wrestlers who need to watch weight. And though that’s a good thing, Tudor says that the Joseph City Invitational will offer robust competition for his squad.

“There’ll be some pretty tough teams at Joseph City,” Tudor says. “Yuma is one of the best in the state. Arizona Lutheran and Wickenburg are tough schools. We’ll need to come up with some strategies to beat them.”

One of those strategies for beating their opponents, Camp Verde wrestlers haven’t taken much time off from their practice routine. Other than Fridays and Saturdays, they’ve been at the mat each day since Christmas break.

“We’ve had a pretty full squad most of the time,” Tudor says. “Some kids go to Phoenix or wherever for the holiday, but other than that, we really don’t take breaks. Through the holidays, we hit the mat pretty hard.”

For his “five or six stud wrestlers,” the extra time is a matter of discipline – it’s almost a rhetorical expectation. For the lesser experienced wrestlers, it’s creating good habits – and making good, young wrestlers even better.

A sophomore, 195-pounder Brandon Ruiz has a “big body” for his age, Tudor says. “Tall, rangy,” Ruiz is “playing a little catchup” compared to the team’s more established personnel. But Tudor says the young man has “a lot of talent.”

“He’s learning rapidly, he’s doing well,” Tudor says. “His only handicap is [lack of] experience. But he’ll be a real asset for us.”

First-year wrestlers Enrique Garcia and Jose Guzman each finished fourth in the Dec. 16-17 Veterans Memorial Invitational in Window Rock. Garcia, at 160 pounds, finished 7-3. A senior, Garcia is “looking like an accomplished wrestler,” Tudor says. “He’s really picking things up quickly. Only makes a few mistakes.”

At 170 pounds, Guzman finished 6-4 at Window Rock. A solid wrestler already, Tudor says Guzman has “the heart of a lion.”

After starting the season with as many as four automatic forfeitures per match, the Camp Verde wrestling team is now at near-full strength.

With only one weight class short a wrestler – 182 pounds – the team has welcomed back 145-pounder Daniel White, 220-pounder Tristian Stanfield and 285-pounder Jesus Curiel.

The heavyweight of the group, Curiel struggled with his weight to begin the year. But both White and Stanfield’s struggles were more academic.

Says Tudor, both White and Stanfield’s grades start over again at the beginning of the year, “a clean slate” for each.

Taking home a tournament win

Now that his roster is virtually complete – with 11 wrestlers – Coach Tudor says staying healthy could go a long ways toward winning the Jan. 6-7 tournament.

“Hopefully we can withstand the flu,” Tudor says. “We can do extremely well. If we do well, it will look good for us over the horizon.”

Camp Verde is one of 25 teams expected to compete in the Jan. 6-7 Joseph City Invitational Tournament. Other schools include Joseph City, Hopi, Mohave, Pinon, Yuma, Antelope, Northland Prep, Red Mesa, Arizona Lutheran, Kingman, Northwest Christian, Cactus Shadows, Lee Williams, Valley Christian and Flagstaff.

