Obituary: Louis ‘Paul’ Lansing 1935-2016

Louis “Paul” Lansing, 81 of Cottonwood, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Best of Europe Home in Cottonwood.

He was born on September 2, 1935 in Miami, AZ to Willis Lansing and Nina Olivia Lansing.

Paul attended school in Miami, AZ, School District (1939-1952) and received his High School Diploma, Arizona State College (1958-1961, B.S., Biology Education), Northern Arizona University, M.S., Biology Education, (1964-1965) and the University of Wisconsin, PhD, Educational Administration (1970-1971).

Paul served his country in the Navy as Hospital Corpsman (1954-1958), served on U.S.S. Bennington as well as on a Naval medical ship and in the Naval Reserve 1958-1962.

Paul worked as a Copper Miner, in the Navy, Biology and General Science teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Superintendent of Schools for Race Relations and as a Consultant. He received special recognition and numerous awards in every field in which he served.

Paul was a member of the Catholic Church and served as Eucharistic Minister, Lay Minister, Minister of Music, Parish Council and in the Knights of Columbus.

He was also member of the Chamber of Commerce (Camp Verde, AZ); Rainbow Acres (Camp Verde, AZ) Board of Directors and Director of Community Choir (Verde Valley).

Paul enjoyed biology, singing/playing piano, writing poetry and music lyrics, travel (27 countries and all 50 states) camping and gardening.

Paul was a loving husband to his wife, Pearl, for 59 years. He encouraged curiosity and love of learning. He used his various teaching/job assignments to emphasize learning about and appreciating people of different backgrounds and cultures. He enjoyed creating and playing music with his sister, Mary Pat. He encouraged his children to pursue their own life interests, to serve others, and to always leave a place better than we found it.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Brother (Father Donald Harvey Lansing). He is survived by spouse Pearl Jeanette (Brown) Lansing, 59 years of marriage; sons Kevin and Lee; daughters Mary, Teresa (Terrie) and Lenore; sister Mary Patricia Lansing; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Tuesday, January 3 from 3-5 p.m. with Rosary at 4 p.m. Mass with Military Honors will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Wednesday, January 4 at 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.

Correspondence can be send to Lenore Webber, PO Box 1622, Page, AZ 86040-1622

