Verde Heritage 1969: LOWER CLARKDALE SOLD

"What promises to be one of the biggest improvements in beautification in the Verde Valley has been announced."

"Verde Properties, Inc., has purchased lower Clarkdale and expects to completely recondition the site. The area will probably be known as Clarkdale Estates."

"Some 135 parcels of land were involved in the transaction --- 71 parcels with houses and 64 vacant lots."

"B. F. 'Baron' Apfeld, executive vice president of Verde Properties, Inc., will be in charge of this development."

"Apfeld reports that all residences purchased will be completely remodeled inside and out and when finished will sell for $9,500 and up (house and lot). The burn-off of the area was to be started this week with the actual remodeling of the homes to begin just after the first of the year. Main Street in its entirety will be done first."

"A modern mobile park, to accommodate 45 mobile homes, will be set up on the north side."

"A 40- by 90-foot recreation hall is scheduled for the community. A certain number of commercial lots will also be available."

"Bert Harvey, real estate broker and insurance agent in Prescott for 14 years and a mining engineer, is president of Verde Properties, Inc. Secretary and treasurer of the corporation is Jules Russiani, a real estate agent in Prescott."

"Apfeld, who spent 23 years in the investment and mortgage fields and has worked on developments in Oak Creek and Dallas, Texas, is a resident of Prescott and Phoenix."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, December 25, 1969; page 1.)