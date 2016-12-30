YCSO detention officer arrested for stealing inmate money

CAMP VERDE – A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was arrested Thursday for using an inmate’s debit card to obtain cash and booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

According to a news release by YCSO media relations coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, the Sheriff’s Office obtained factual evidence of criminal conduct involving the 49-year-old detention officer, James Jaeger.

YCSO said Sheriff Scott Mascher directed an immediate review of the circumstances by the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Detectives learned that Jaeger acquired an inmate’s debit card with a value of $121 and used the card to obtain cash, said D’Evelyn.

These debit cards are provided to inmates upon release and hold the balance of any money remaining on their account while they are in custody, the release stated.



Jaeger is charged with theft/obtaining a credit card by fraudulent means – a felony offense.

He has been with YCSO since July of 2007, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.