Celebrate: New Board Member

The Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF) is pleased to welcome its newest board member Dr. Jane Whitmire. Dr. Jane Whitmire resides in Camp Verde. She holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and an MA in Sustainable Communities from Northern Arizona University. In addition, she earned her undergraduate degree in Business Management from Arizona State University West. She is a Principal and Senior Research Associate with RCI Surveys, Inc. Dr. Whitmire has been active in Camp Verde and regional affairs for many years and currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Verde Valley Forum for Public Affairs.
More like this story
- Camp Verde’s Jane Whitmire, Dewey’s Richard Heath join Yavapai County Education Foundation
- Letter: It was me who messed up; not once, but twice
- Independent Publisher Dick Larson among new board members named to community foundation board
- Cheng named 16th president of NAU
- Finalist named in search for new president of NAU
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.