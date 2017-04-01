Celebrate: New Board Member

New Yavapai County Education Foundation board member, Dr. Jane Whitmire

  • Originally Published: April 1, 2017 4:14 p.m.

    • The Yavapai County Education Foundation (YCEF) is pleased to welcome its newest board member Dr. Jane Whitmire. Dr. Jane Whitmire resides in Camp Verde. She holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and an MA in Sustainable Communities from Northern Arizona University. In addition, she earned her undergraduate degree in Business Management from Arizona State University West. She is a Principal and Senior Research Associate with RCI Surveys, Inc. Dr. Whitmire has been active in Camp Verde and regional affairs for many years and currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Verde Valley Forum for Public Affairs.

