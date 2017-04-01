Jerome on mission to take slide out of ‘Sliding Jail’

JEROME -- The Jerome Historic Society brought in heavy machinery to begin bulldozing down a problem nagging at the tourist community for several years.

Historic Society President and Police Chief Allen Muma was out leading the charge on Wednesday as machinery plowed a hillside that was once a parking lot in Jerome.

The hill below the parking began slipping several years ago, but now the town is stabilizing the land, providing for an appropriate slope, and constructing additional drainage.

The parking area is important because the town, which itself is build on a steep hill, needs parking spaces for all the tourists that flock to the community during weekends and popular seasons.

The Sliding Jail is important because it’s one of the many popular tourist attractions for the town, which is still mourning the loss of the historic Cuban Queen Bordello building when the roof caved in a month ago. Many historic buildings in Jerome have been shored since they were built in the mining days.

Wooden planks and boards shored up the roof and wall of the Sliding Jail on Wednesday.

Muma said they began the work on Monday and it will take several weeks. They would take care of the grade of the slope and then install drainage, he added.

The Jerome Historical Society estimates the cost of this project to be approximately $30,000,” according to an agreement between the society and the Jerome Council to fix the problem.

The sliding parking area, which is in question, was a dumping ground for dirt for different projects in town during the 1980s, 1990s and maybe into the 2000s, according to Jerome Historical Society. And there is building debris from the huge 1936 slide underneath it.

The ground in the parking area began to slide several years ago, and the town has kept a close eye on it since.

The historical society will also plant trees and Arizona vegetation and possibly install a nature trail, picnic area or interpretive walk in the area, according to the agreement, which also states that the project is expected to be completed within six months.

The Sliding Jail is a century-old structure on Hill Avenue that has slipped over 200-feet downhill from the spot where it was first built. The ground immediately under the jail now seems to be stable, said town officials.

The sliding jail is one of the “jewels” of Jerome, Muma explained in an earlier interview.