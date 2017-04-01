Muse Bistro on Planning and Zoning agenda

COTTONWOOD – The Planning and Zoning Commission meets Monday to consider conditional use permits for both a guest house and a restaurant, both located in Cottonwood.

Castro Guest House

Monday, the Commission will consider the request for a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of the Castro Guest House, after tabling the agenda item March 20.

The item was tabled because the owners were not present at that meeting.

The property is a 750 square foot detached guest hose located at the rear of the property located at 1114 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. The location is zoned R-1 (single family residential) and required the permit for the guest house.

Muse Bistro

Also Monday, the Commission will consider the request for a conditional use permit to operate a restaurant in the CR (commercial/residential) zoning district, located 735 N. Main St. in front of the Old Town Center of the Arts.

According to the agenda, Muse Bistro intends to do minor non-structural interior remodeling of the existing restaurant building located on the site. The site has been vacant for approximately 2.5 years and was previously used as the Flour Garden Café.

Building and site conditions will stay relative the same, with minor upgrades; new interior paint; new signage; and outdoor patio seating improvements including benches, a fire pit and landscaping, stated the agenda.

A conditional use permit is required for the restaurant to operate in the CR zoning district.

According to the project proposal, the hours of operation of the restaurant will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Lunch will be served on a takeout basis only, with seated dining for the evening.

The existing restaurant portion of the building is approximately 915 square feet and will remain in place with interior modifications to accommodate the new tenant’s restaurant brand. No changes to the exterior structure of the building are proposed, stated the agenda.

The Commission’s special meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood.

To view the agenda online, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11.