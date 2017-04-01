Police Department receives appreciation, recognizes officer accomplishments

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Police Department held their annual Award Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner Tuesday at the Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood.

The dinner was attended by police department employees and family members, volunteers, and members of the City Council -- including Mayor Tim Elinski and City Manager Doug Bartosh.

“The purpose of the dinner is to recognize the great accomplishments of the employees and volunteers of the department over the past year and also as way to say “Thank you” to the officers of the Department for their dedication in keeping the streets of Cottonwood safe,” stated a Cottonwood Police Department news release.

“The celebration would not have been possible without the numerous community sponsors, both businesses and personal, who donated to the event, and a group of Officer’s wives who worked tirelessly to organize the event. The dinner was great success with good Cowboy Food and Cowboy Music to entertain the crowd,” the release continued.



Below are the award recipients and their accomplishments, as provided by the Cottonwood Police Department:

VIP OF THE YEAR (Edna Aherns)

• For her daily dedication of service to the department

• Never turns down and opportunity to support PD

• Conducts duties that relieve patrol from doing

CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR (Jennifer Mathe)

• For her work ethic regarding the needs of all employees of the PD

• She is the “Hub” of the entire department which makes all the things happen behind the curtain (the Wizard of OZ if you will)

• Always has a cheerful attitude regarding any task handed to her

COMMUNICATION EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR (Jeremy Miller)

• For his expeditious rise from newly hired trainee to competent dispatcher

• Always displays dependability, efficiency and steadfast sense of teamwork

• Always willing to assist others to be a better and more efficient employee without the “trainer” title

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR (Rowdy Scott)

• Is a model employee who never complains about anything and always has a positive “can do attitude” which spreads to other employees

• Works patrol shift and helps in dispatch when they are in need

• He always looks for a way to better his work ethics and strives for a better outcome on every call he goes to

OFFICER OF THE YEAR (Ryan Gibson)

• Wears a lot of hats in the department as a young officer, SWAT, PT Instructor, SIMS Instructor, FTO, GI …etc on top of his regular patrol duties

• Strives to improve any and all programs he assists in hoping to better all other employees around him

• Does all that he does without asking or prompting and without complaint or any expectation of a thank you

SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR (Scott Silvernagel)

• This award should be for the last 10-plus years where Scott has revamped our firearms program from status quo to excellent

• Has a real passion to ensure officers have the best and most relevant training they need for success on the streets

• Can diagnose a multitude of shooting flaws from a mile away using his Marine like Spidey Senses (he is very good at making an officer better at shooting)