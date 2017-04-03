All-Arizona ‘Messiah Sing-Along’ April 8 at Sedona Performing Arts Center

George Frideric Handel’s most beloved & acclaimed oratorio, ‘Messiah’ premiered on April 13, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland. That makes this enduring masterpiece exactly 275 years old. “Any 275th birthday is a rare thing, an occasion for a BIG celebration!” comments Sedona conductor Russell Fox. “And, when that celebration is for one of the towering masterpieces of Western culture, it’s time to drop everything, come to the Sedona Performing Arts Center, and SING IT!”

Saturday evening, April 8th, singers from throughout Arizona will come to Sedona and celebrate Messiah’s 275th birthday by singing in the First Annual All-Arizona ‘Messiah Sing-Along’ presented by the Sedona Conservatory.

Maestro Fox, founding director of the Sedona Conservatory continues, “For all of Arizona’s various master chorales, university, community & symphony choruses, church choirs, and everyone else who has ever sung or wanted to sing ‘Messiah’, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy one of Western culture’s grandest musical monuments. And if you would just like to come and enjoy listening, you are also warmly welcomed.”



Most people associate performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with the Christmas season. Although Part I of the oratorio does center on the original Christmas story, Parts II & III deal with matters of life, death and the eventual joyous redemption of all humanity. Handel actually considered ‘Messiah’ most appropriate for Lenten, pre-Easter performances.

In 1742, Handel could never have imagined the enduring popularity of ‘Messiah,’ particularly in the modern format of a ‘Sing-Along’ performance which first gained popularity in the 1970s. Continuing that unique experience, on April 8th, the singing audience will perform the choruses, with soloists from ASU, NAU & UA, a baroque orchestra and organ, all under the direction of conductor Russell Fox. “We are fortunate to have the musical support of area choral ensembles, particularly the Verde Valley Voices, members of Flagstaff Master Chorale, NAU ensembles, and Verde Valley’s many fine church choirs.”

Fox reflects, “I’m often asked how a performance like this actually comes together. There’s no magic here, just a deep love for the stirring music. And for people of all faiths it’s the reflective pathos and abiding triumphant joy of the text. Most all of our singing audience will have performed ‘Messiah’ at some point in the past. Whether in a church choir, or a community or university chorus of some type, every choral musician has had the unforgettable thrill of singing the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and that’s just one of ‘Messiah’s 19 great choruses. Basically, we are totally smitten by the choral experience, a condition from which we hope never to recover!”

Singers are asked to arrive by 4:30 PM to park, check in, refresh themselves and be in their seats before 5 PM for their one & only rehearsal. During this short 1½ hour period, the singers’ unique & diverse choral backgrounds will be united into a single, well-tuned, glorious ensemble. Then at 7 PM, joined by the soloists, orchestra, and a few hundred expectant listeners, the celebratory performance will begin.

In the 18th & 19th centuries in Great Britain, most major performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ were charitable fundraisers. Likewise, for the First Annual All-Arizona ‘Messiah Sing-Along’ all proceeds beyond production costs will be donated to Verde Valley charities serving those in need in our area. Therefore, all singers are asked for a Free-will Donation, and for those coming to listen there is a Suggested Donation of $20 for adults, and $10 for students.

There will be a limited number of scores at the door to borrow for the evening. However, it is best to have your own music to mark-up, and save for next year’s ‘Messiah Sing-Along.’ Maestro Fox recommends, “On the SedonaConservatory.org website there are several links for area sources in order to purchase your own score, and to learn how best to prepare for a singing experience you will treasure.” The 5 PM Chorus Rehearsal and 7 PM Performance will be at Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona