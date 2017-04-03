April 5-9 Sedona Spring Music Festival and season finale

Cellist David Speltz and violinist Connie Kupka are two of Los Angeles’ most respected artists who perform on a regular basis in the Los Angeles studios, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the California Chamber Symphony Society.

David and Connie, together with their sons violinist Brendan and cellist Brook, will be featured during the April 5th to 9th Sedona Spring Music Festival.

Joining the Speltz Family Sunday at 2:30 pm is Dover Quartet violist Milena Pajaro-van-de Stadt for the season finale, Schubert’s Cello Quintet, one of the most popular and exciting works in the repertoire. The concert takes place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.

David and Connie performed during the 2003 Sedona Chamber Music Festival along with members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Calder Quartet and the Amadeus Trio.

“At that time Brendan and Brook were getting started on their careers, and it was at the Grand Canyon Music Festival September 2015 that we reacquainted,” said CMS artistic director Bert Harclerode. “I immediately set to bringing the family to Sedona.”

Wednesday at 4 pm David and Connie together with Harclerode will host a musical documentary about violinist Pinchas Zukerman at the Sedona Film Festival’s Mary Fisher Theater. Thursday and Friday the Family Quartet will perform four 45-minute “Concerts for Youth” at Sedona schools.

Thursday at 5:30 pm the Quartet will mingle with guests at a Village of Oak Creek home for a Salon Musicale enjoying appetizers and Arizona wines, and then from 7-7:45 pm, the Speltz Quartet will perform in the intimate setting.

Friday from 7-7:45 pm the quartet will perform a free ‘Informance’ or informal performance at the newly located Goldenstein Gallery, 150 SR 179 in Sedona.

“We’ve put together a very diverse and contrasting program,” said David Speltz. “We open with two movements from Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello featuring Brendan and Brook, then Milena and I perform Beethoven’s Eyeglass Obbligato duo for Viola and Cello, and our family performs Anton Arensky’s A Minor String Quartet that Arensky arranged for a very unique quartet combination featuring of violin, viola and two cellos – Brendan on violin, Connie as violist, and Brook and I perform on two cellos. The work is an homage to Pyotr Tchaikovsky and brings to it a warm and contemplative sound unique in the repertoire. Then Milena joins us for the great Schubert C Major Quintet where every movement brings applause from concert goers. A fabulous program that we believe will be a real crowd pleaser and a wonderful way to finish the season,” said Speltz.

For more information visit www.ChamberMusicSedona.org or call 928.204.2415. Chamber Music Sedona is supported by the City of Sedona and Dan and Victoria Bresnan. The Spring Music Festival is made possible in part by Aileen Lee.