Birds & Blooms at Greg Lawson Galleries

Spring, for most people, is a time of anticipation and fulfillment. Spring invigorates life following a period of slumber; it is like a pleasant rain following an oppressive drought; like the eye of a hurricane offering a period of relief between extremes.

Two quintessential elements of this cherished season are the bursts of floral offerings and the return of birdsong to the trees, bushes and the grasses of our awakening share.

‘Birds and Blooms’ is a theme at Greg Lawson Galleries this season, where a collection of floral gems and feathered friends, frozen in time, will greet customers at the West Sedona location.

An art show and gallery reception will take place on Friday, April 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

“Global estimates of 400,000 different flowering plant species and more than 10,000 bird varieties means that none of us will see it all, but each of us has ample opportunity to witness a dazzling array of birds and blooms on even a casual outing into the natural world that surrounds us,” says Greg Lawson.

Nature is at the core of Greg Lawson’s image collection and a foundation for his numerous bound and framed art presentations. His lifelong immersion into the natural world has yielded a substantial portfolio of the earth and its many elements. What makes his career particularly unique is that it has been created exclusively for his audience, without third-party administration.

With the presence of a focused museum Greg Lawson Galleries’ Sedona location serves as an inspiring photographic arts center, gallery, gift shop, and site for education. It is a sanctuary place to slow down, connect with nature, and enjoy the spice of light secured for history through Lawson’s enduring relationship with the land and its creatures.

Greg Lawson Galleries is located at 2679 West SR 89A at Harmony Drive intersection. Lawson will be in the gallery from 5 to 8 pm to accommodate visitors and speak about the collections. For more information call (928)202-0340 or visit www.GregLawsonGalleries.com

If You Go ...

• What: Image Art Show and Meet-the-Artist Reception

• When: Friday, April 7, 5-8 pm

• Where: Greg Lawson’s “Passion for Place” Gallery located at 2679 West SR 89A, Sedona





• More Info: 928.202.0340 and www.GregLawsonGalleries.com