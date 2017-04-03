A breath of fresh air

Feeding the artistic soul of residents and visitors alike are expansive flower-powered vistas that can be seen for miles and months on end- often backed by towering red rock formations, wilderness creeks and lakes. Spring and summer displays are inevitably followed by dazzling autumn splendor in the high country and snowy blizzards on the vast Colorado Plateau.

In short, Arizona is an artist’s paradise for those who revel in the great outdoors.

The Village Gallery in Sedona is delighted to welcome spring Guest Artist and avid plein-air watercolor painter, Marsha S Owen, for whom the great variety of landscapes within driving distance of her Flagstaff home provide a year round barrage of inspiration. She and her work will be introduced at the April 7th Art Walk which is open to the public.

“Plein-air paintings have a freshness that differs from studio work,” she explains. “Creating a painting on site gives the landscape artist the opportunity to convey a sense of immediacy- of time and place for the viewer. Great things happen in a painting when you let the paint be a partner in the process. “

Marsha attributes much of her success as a painter to skills learned in a former 20 year career as an award winning art director in Los Angeles advertising agencies. Ads need to have a concept, be noticed and have great design and color. These qualities are true for fine art as well. The layout marker skills used for client presentations evolved to value studies for watercolors in this second career.

18 years later and after a family move to Arizona in 1994, the artist is still learning and practicing her preferred medium of watercolor through attendance in professional workshops, continued studies from a variety of sources, teaching a watercolor painting class, and participating in group critiquing sessions. Her accomplishments include a BFA from Northern Arizona University and an impressive list of honors and affiliations: Marsha is a juried member and past president of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, has signature status in the Arizona Watercolor Society, is a member of Arizona and Colorado plein-air painters organizations and the Flagstaff Artists Coalition, among others.

A long list of honors and awards can be found on her website at www.owenwatercolor.com

A public artist reception will be held for Marsha at the Village Gallery of Local Artists on Friday, April 7 from 5 to 8 pm; 6500 Hwy 179 at the Cortez roundabout in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, Az 86351 Daily Hours 10-6 www.sedonalocalartists.com

The gallery is currently accepting new member applications. Call (928) 284-1416 for info.