Enjoy 1st Friday in the Galleries with Sedona Gallery Association

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, April 7, from 5-8pm.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Andrea Smith Gallery features local Sedona landscape artist, Patricia Barthe who will be exhibiting and giving a live painting demonstration during Tlaquepaque’s “Taste of Provence” event. Barthe’s painting style is impressionistic, with French artistic influences of Monet, Degas and Cezanne.

Creative Gateways presents The Earth without Art is just Eh. This thought-provoking show invites people to explore the impact of visual art on the surrounding environment through a variety of mediums; work in ceramics, glass and painting are all represented. Featured artists include Terry and Marika Israelson, Michael and Sumati Colpitts, Pilisa Rainbow Lady and Meg Munro.



Gallery of Modern Masters features international artist Virginia Gabaldo. Born in Argentina, she creates reverse painted glass wall reliefs in a multi-layered process. Her work is in numerous collections including the New Mexico State Capitol Art Collection in Santa Fe. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30.

Goldenstein Gallery celebrates its new space at the “Y” presenting Impressionist-Expressionist. Adele Seronde, Sherab Khandro and Marilyn Bos are among the featured artists. In partnership with Chamber Music Sedona there will be a special preview of the Spring Music Festival with the Speltz family and special guest, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt at 7pm.

Embrace the warmth and color of the spring season with ‘”Birds & Blooms” featured at The Gallereum in West Sedona. Greg Lawson’s gallery and museum is known as “a sanctuary place” to slow down and connect with nature. It will be abloom with botanicals and brimming with birdlife during the 1st Friday meet-the-artist reception. Refreshments by Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen will be served.

Honshin Fine Art: Gallery of Wholeness Harmony and Radiance celebrates the month of April with “The Treasures of Brother Raven.” Ravens, crows and jays, all members of the Corvus Family, are represented. At 7:30 there will be poetry reading and unveiling of new paintings with Words Falling From the Sky in the Present Moment, the Good News From Sedona!

Honshin Fine Art: Gallery of the Ascending Spirit also presents Treasures of Brother Raven and the Celebrations of the Corvus Family. Experience new jewelry and ceramic images, bright and beautiful artwork designed to generate joy and beauty in the present moment.

James Ratliff Gallery presents Textures and Tones featuring the work of Cary Henrie whose new work moves in an avant-garde direction utilizing metallic materials, abstract images and vivid paint colors. They will be unveiling new landscapes. Henrie will give a short presentation at 6pm.

Lanning Gallery opens Rolling Hills and Rounded Earth: The Art of Slava TCH and Bob Smith welcoming both the esteemed encaustic landscape artist and the master potter of raku and saggar-firing to Sedona. Through April 16.

Lark Art presents From the Realm of the Fantastic . . . The Fiber Art Characters of Susan Barmore. From her marvelous mermaids to her cantankerous crows to her Bluebirds of Happiness, Susan brings humor and attitude to her original creations.

Mountain Trails Gallery presents Canyons and Vistas of the West featuring landscape paintings of the mountains, forests, canyons and vistas of the West including the Grand Canyon, the Red Rock Country of Arizona and Utah, Native American scenes, wildlife, cowgirls, cowboys, ranch life, the natural environment, and more.

Rowe Gallery hosts renowned impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey during Humor Me: Joshua Tobey’s Art with Attitude. The personable artist will debut new works and discuss his inspiration. He’ll be back in the gallery Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens Stan Natchez: Symbols of Power and welcomes the esteemed Native American artist back to Sedona. Natchez will give what promises to be a fascinating, informative talk at 6 pm. Through April 16th.

This month the Sedona Gallery Association galleries also begin celebrating “Arts Weekends,” staying open for later with extended hours. Please check the Sedona Gallery Association website for a complete listing of events.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries and a printable map to all locations or you can also find them on Facebook.