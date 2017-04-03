‘Larry’s Cabaret Show’ Comes to Java Love Café April 6

Sedona Roasting Company presents “Larry’s Cabaret Show,” created and starring Larry Rosenberg and about his inspiring life happenings and songs, Thursday, April 6, 4:00 p.m., at Java Love Café, West Sedona.

Producer Dotan Lior announced, “Sedona Roasting Company at Java Love Café is proud to have Larry Rosenberg’s delightful and insightful musical review of his life, representing seven decades of American culture, since his birth in 1943. The show is ‘wisdomtainment’ for Sedona area’s residents and tourists.”

The one-hour Larry’s Cabaret Show has a series of upbeat stories from Rosenberg’s seven-decade life – from his grow-up years in Philadelphia (1940s-1950s) to his active and musical years in Sedona (since 2005) – revealing heartfelt insights and wisdom.

The show comes alive with recorded-music backing up his heartful songs – mainly from Broadway, and with audience sing-alongs for five of the songs (lyrics provided). He spices up the show with his humor, dancing, costumes, props and fun surprises.

The show is full of the fun that comes from audience participation. Following the show, Rosenberg will stay to hear the audience members’ comments and answer their questions.

Audience members will have their won memories stirred and their hearts opened during Rosenberg’s lively, moving, and inspiring journey. For audience members approaching his age or older, the show is an engaging and sentimental trip down memory lane; for those who are younger than him, it creates a feeling for living in a more charming and simpler America and world.

Rosenberg’s stories and songs celebrate his love of connecting with family, balancing Jewish heritage and spiritual journey, liking Disney characters, performing for relatives, feeling like a magician, making positive choices, having patriotism for America, exploring the world’s cultures, valuing life experiences, feeling optimistic, and letting out his inner child.

Rosenberg belts out a variety of popular songs: Hey Look Me Over, Honey Bun, Oh My Papa, Tumbalalaika, The Girl That I Marry, When You Wish Upon a Star, My Name Is John Wellington Wells, On the Sunny Side of the Street, God Bless America, Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries, I Love Sedona (to the tune of I Love Paris), Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah, among others.

Perhaps Rosenberg’s “toughest critic” in an audience of Larry’s Cabaret Show was Eddie Barber, a retired Hollywood and Broadway performer (and associate of Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Marlo Brando and others). After seeing the show, Barber submitted this review:

“I’ve seen many musical shows in my nine decades, and I’ve spent most of my life as a professional entertainer. Although I knew Larry, I was unprepared for his amazing cabaret showmanship – his life’s deeply human stories, ease of improvising, agility in dancing, and intimate rapport with a mature audience.

“What impressed me was how Larry was totally himself, exquisitely honest in sharing, with his heart on display, as if talking only to me. Like a great actor, Larry was natural and authentic, with no artifice and macho posturing, thus revealing his true self rather than simply acting. In my experience, he is unique in combining his life’s wisdom and a dazzling show. I’m the ultimate critic, but in Larry’s case, I can only say, ‘Larry, you’re Broadway bound!’”

In 2014, at the age of 71, Rosenberg began his show business career when he founded The Larry Show (www.TheLarryShow.com). After a decade of retirement, he discovered a new passion and purpose for his life: Entertaining people to activate their energy, lift their spirits, and touch their soul.

As CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of The Larry Show, based in Sedona, Rosenberg established the company to offer heartful shows, creative workshops, motivational speaking and life coaching. He has been dubbed “minister of the heart,” “poster boy of it’s never too late to revitalize your life,” and “source of never-ending joy.”

In his childhood, Rosenberg was an unabashed entertainer in front of his extended family. But with his voice changing during puberty and not-subtle criticism from those close to him that his singing was not good enough, he confesses, “My inner child went into hiding for over 60 years. At last, I’ve accepted my self and my gift, and using my life’s highlights to help others look at what they’ve been covering up and now they may benefit from sharing with other people.”

Along with his childhood of always feeling “different” from others, Rosenberg’s former 45-year career provided most of the intriguing events featured in his show. Starting with earning a PhD in Marketing at The Ohio State University, his career evolved from a marketing professor at New York University and University of Massachusetts Amherst, to management trainer at University of Maryland University College (in Tokyo for a decade), and to independent business consultant and coach.

Rosenberg attributes his 11 years living in Sedona to accelerating his exploring more fully his physical health, emotional awareness and spiritual growth. He freely admits, “As a ‘recovering intellectual,’ Sedona has been the ideal setting to learn about myself, find my passion, pursue my purpose, and age with ease and grace.”

Java Love Café (www.javalovesedona.com) is at 2155 W. SR 89A, Suite 118-119, West Sedona. At the Café, exciting coffees, teas, smoothies and snacks are available before and during the show.

Tickets are $10; or $9 when purchased at Java Love Café before April 6.

For more information, contact Larry at 928-202-0010 or larry@thelarryshow.com.